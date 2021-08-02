Eyedress shares new King Krule-Produced track "Chad An Gordy"

MUMBAI: Today, Filipino indie artist Eyedress shares the final single and video, "Chad An Gordy" ahead of the release of his forthcoming album, 'Mulholland Drive'. "Chad An Gordy", produced by and featuring vocals from critically-acclaimed artist and frequent Eyedress collaborator King Krule, is a deliberately paced, yet inviting mood-piece that arrives alongside a surreal video directed by Phil Nisco. The release of "Chad And Gordy" coincides with Eyedress gracing the cover of Alt Press' July Issue and the announcement of 'Mulholland Drive' earlier this month, which is out August 27th via Lex Records.

Featuring doppelgangers and near-death experiences, the visual for "Chad An Gordy" mirrors the more unsettling elements of the track. Watch the official music video below.

The forthcoming album’s thematic bent, as Eyedress tells it, embraces positivity and the wondrousness of life around us—simple pleasures like car rides with your family or appreciating those who are closest to you. But 'Mulholland Drive' isn’t afraid to deal with more complicated feelings as well: The King Krule collab “Chad An Gordy” reflects on missing family during a time in which it’s harder than ever to reach out and touch our loved ones, while the brisk synth-pop of “Body Dysmorphia” zooms in on unrealistic societal standards. “It’s about loving your image and who you are,” he explains. “You have to fit into the beauty standards of the world, which is a problem. I wanted to make a song about loving yourself for who you are.”

“This album is about loving yourself and your life,” he continues while talking about where he’s at in his career and the message he wants to spread with his work. “At this point in my life, all the people who support me have made my life better than I can imagine. I’m literally eating off of this, and I want to give back because there’s so much love.” And the forthcoming album is as benevolent of an offering as anyone could possibly hope for.

Eyedress’ fifth album 'Mulholland Drive' would be an achievement even without following the unbelievable success he’s seen over the last year. Filipino producer and singer Idris Vicuña has spent the last decade refining his off-kilter and truly unique approach to electronic pop, and the songs on 'Mulholland Drive'—featuring a wide range of collaborators while always staying true to Vicuna’s vision—are his strongest yet. These are indelible earworms of songs that crawl in between your ears and refuse to leave, and you’ll be more than happy to have them stick around, too.

The new album builds on the sustained excitement surrounding his 2020 album 'Let's Skip to the Wedding', which has continued to reach new heights since its release. The album has broken into Billboard's Heatseeker's Albums Chart at #17 behind the viral success of hit singles "Jealous", which has been featured in over 5 million videos on TikTok, and "Romantic Lover" which exploded on TikTok and streaming platforms recently, entering at #22 on Rolling Stone's Trending 25 chart and peaking at #26 on Spotify's Viral 50 chart in the US.

'Mulholland Drive' Tracklist:

1. Mulholland Drive

2. Midnight On A Sunny Day (feat. Bee Eyes)

3. Something About You (feat. Dent May)

4. Long Nights At The 711

5. Fulfill The Dream (prod. Vex Ruffin)

6. Spit On Your Grave

7. Brain Dead

8. Dancing With My Demons (feat. Paul Cherry)

9. Body Dysmorphia

10. Want You There Tomorrow

11. Chad An Gordy

12. Ride Or Die (feat. Satchy)

13. Keep It Real With You (feat. Elvia & DaM-FunK)

14. You Know Me

15. Prada (feat. Triathalon)