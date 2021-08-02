ECMA Award-Winning Laura Roy drops her beautiful new EP 'Tides'

MUMBAI: "Bolstered by a warm and reflective texture layer over groovy soft drums, Roy delivers a quintessential alternative R&B that takes the listener back and fills them up with heart-melting memories. From the sultry melodic runs, sublime harmonies, and inviting backdrop, the record captures all her experiences in the various places she has lived." - Earmilk
"‘Giving us a little piece of her home through a music ode to rural Nova Scotia Canada. I hope you are just as excited as we are to hear the rest of the EP." - Wordplay Magazine
ECMA Award Winning Canadian/London-based artist, songwriter, and producer Laura Roy releases the highly anticipated 'Tides' EP. After collaborating with UK producer/artist Geo Jordan and Grammy-nominated artist Lianne La Havas to create a project that blends Laura’s early folk/singer-songwriter influences from her upbringing in rural Nova Scotia, Canada with her love for classic and contemporary R&B. Laura’s previous 'Forte EP' received recognition from BBC Radio 1xtra DJ Jamz Supernova as one of her 'EP TOP 5' picks as well as winning an ECMA for 'Best R&B/Soul Recording'. Laura also received praise on BBC Radio 1's Future Artists with Jack Saunders, for her recent collaboration on 'Relight' with Birmingham artist Hemai under Tru Thoughts.
Previous Radio/Playlist Highlights include: Plays on BBC London Radio with Amelia Poamz, Capital Xtra, Platform B Radio in Brighton, as well as landing an Apple Music New in R&B Playlist spot, and Spotify Editorial Playlist 'Fresh Finds - New Wave'.
Previous Press Highlights include: Clash Magazine, Dummy Mag, Worldplay Magazine (Interview), as well as being the primary feature on New Friday Somewhere Soul, The Blues Project - Track of the Week, Earmilk Blog feature, and a live performance/interview on Mixcloud’s Fab's Future Sounds 2.0.
MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more
MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more
MUMBAI: SESAC Digital Licensing and BMG have expanded their partnership with new digital licensinread more
MUMBAI: NTIA Responds to Government Announcement for Opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19tread more
MUMBAI: Dutch stalwart Don Diablo and Swedish dance duo Galantis have finally dropped their long-awaited collaborative single ‘Tears For Later’ – out...read more
MUMBAI: Dastaan LIVE is an exciting multi-arts collective that has been silently brewing its loyal set of followers since July 2018. The beauty,...read more
MUMBAI: "Bolstered by a warm and reflective texture layer over groovy soft drums, Roy delivers a quintessential alternative R&B that takes the...read more
MUMBAI: Following the release of their acclaimed summer mixtape, 'Sixtape 2', rising LA hip-hop talents Blxst and Bino Rideaux drop the music video...read more
MUMBAI: Emerging alt-pop talent Beren Olivia has dropped an earnest new single "Red Ripped Sweater", alongside details of her hotly anticipated debut...read more