News |  02 Aug 2021 14:48

ECMA Award-Winning Laura Roy drops her beautiful new EP 'Tides'

MUMBAI: "Bolstered by a warm and reflective texture layer over groovy soft drums, Roy delivers a quintessential alternative R&B that takes the listener back and fills them up with heart-melting memories. From the sultry melodic runs, sublime harmonies, and inviting backdrop, the record captures all her experiences in the various places she has lived." - Earmilk

"‘Giving us a little piece of her home through a music ode to rural Nova Scotia Canada. I hope you are just as excited as we are to hear the rest of the EP." - Wordplay Magazine

ECMA Award Winning Canadian/London-based artist, songwriter, and producer Laura Roy releases the highly anticipated 'Tides' EP. After collaborating with UK producer/artist Geo Jordan and Grammy-nominated artist Lianne La Havas to create a project that blends Laura’s early folk/singer-songwriter influences from her upbringing in rural Nova Scotia, Canada with her love for classic and contemporary R&B. Laura’s previous 'Forte EP' received recognition from BBC Radio 1xtra DJ Jamz Supernova as one of her 'EP TOP 5' picks as well as winning an ECMA for 'Best R&B/Soul Recording'. Laura also received praise on BBC Radio 1's Future Artists with Jack Saunders, for her recent collaboration on 'Relight' with Birmingham artist Hemai under Tru Thoughts.

Previous Radio/Playlist Highlights include: Plays on BBC London Radio with Amelia Poamz, Capital Xtra, Platform B Radio in Brighton, as well as landing an Apple Music New in R&B Playlist spot, and Spotify Editorial Playlist 'Fresh Finds - New Wave'.

Previous Press Highlights include: Clash Magazine, Dummy Mag, Worldplay Magazine (Interview), as well as being the primary feature on New Friday Somewhere Soul, The Blues Project - Track of the Week, Earmilk Blog feature, and a live performance/interview on Mixcloud’s Fab's Future Sounds 2.0.

ECMA Award-Winning Laura Roy EP Tides
