Dastaan LIVE, an art-rock experience unlike any other, is back with gripping new single Kaun Bataye?

MUMBAI: Dastaan LIVE is an exciting multi-arts collective that has been silently brewing its loyal set of followers since July 2018. The beauty, finesse and magic of the collective can best be experienced in its full glory - LIVE but till we get back to better ‘live’ times they are coming up with a string of digital releases. After receiving an amazing response on their 2019 Mat Ro Bachche, Dastaan LIVE is back with their new rousing video single ‘Kaun Bataye?’ that released globally on all platforms today, July 31st, 2021.

“Aaj bhi kal ke jaisa kyun hai?,” asks Dastaan LIVE in their re-invigorating and very timely new crowd-sourced video single ‘Kaun Bataye?’. The collective had arrived in the streaming/recorded music space in 2019 with two mix-media videos of their evocative single - Mat Ro Bachche. Their riveting Shadow Puppetry-based one take video was succeeded by a 360-degree Virtual Reality video presentation - a first for Indian Indies. ‘Kaun Bataye?' follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, taking the concept of crowd-sourced videos to a new level.

Adapted from the writings of an anonymous poet set against the backdrop of the troubling events of the present day, ‘Kaun Bataye?’ asks an important question , “Aaj bhi kal ke jaisa kyun hai?" Kaun Bataye? is not just a lament about a failure of society to adapt to modern times but also a song that celebrates the fact that we will prevail in the face of such adversity to regain the humanity that we seem to have lost somewhere along the way.

Presented in a modern pop-rock format, the infectious groove and vocal melodies provide the perfect backdrop for the sombre poetry that evokes feelings of dissatisfaction, frustration and anger but also - most importantly - hope.