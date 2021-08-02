For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  02 Aug 2021 12:59 |  By RnMTeam

Dastaan LIVE, an art-rock experience unlike any other, is back with gripping new single Kaun Bataye?

MUMBAI: Dastaan LIVE is an exciting multi-arts collective that has been silently brewing its loyal set of followers since July 2018. The beauty, finesse and magic of the collective can best be experienced in its full glory - LIVE but till we get back to better ‘live’ times they are coming up with a string of digital releases. After receiving an amazing response on their 2019 Mat Ro Bachche, Dastaan LIVE is back with their new rousing video single ‘Kaun Bataye?’ that released globally on all platforms today, July 31st, 2021.

“Aaj bhi kal ke jaisa kyun hai?,” asks Dastaan LIVE in their re-invigorating and very timely new crowd-sourced video single ‘Kaun Bataye?’. The collective had arrived in the streaming/recorded music space in 2019 with two mix-media videos of their evocative single - Mat Ro Bachche. Their riveting Shadow Puppetry-based one take video was succeeded by a 360-degree Virtual Reality video presentation - a first for Indian Indies. ‘Kaun Bataye?' follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, taking the concept of crowd-sourced videos to a new level.

Adapted from the writings of an anonymous poet set against the backdrop of the troubling events of the present day, ‘Kaun Bataye?’ asks an important question , “Aaj bhi kal ke jaisa kyun hai?" Kaun Bataye? is not just a lament about a failure of society to adapt to modern times but also a song that celebrates the fact that we will prevail in the face of such adversity to regain the humanity that we seem to have lost somewhere along the way.

Presented in a modern pop-rock format, the infectious groove and vocal melodies provide the perfect backdrop for the sombre poetry that evokes feelings of dissatisfaction, frustration and anger but also - most importantly - hope.

Tags
Dastaan music
Related news
News | 02 Aug 2021

Don Diablo & Galantis drop highly anticipated collaboration'Tears for later'

MUMBAI: Dutch stalwart Don Diablo and Swedish dance duo Galantis have finally dropped their long-awaited collaborative single ‘Tears For Later’ – out now on HEXAGON.

read more
News | 02 Aug 2021

Anna Prior Metronomy musician and DJ shares debut solo single 'Thank You For Nothing'

MUMBAI: Anna Prior, DJ and Metronomy musician, is excited to share her debut solo single. 'Thank You For Nothing' launches today and is the debut release on Anna's own freshly-minted record label, Beat Palace.

read more
News | 02 Aug 2021

Actress Charmee Zaveri to be seen in Risky Sandhu's next

MUMBAI: Model turned Actress, Charmee Zaveri who hails from Dubai was recently seen in T Series song 'Hold My Kamariya' by Harshit Tomar which has already crossed 6.3M views now will be seen in next music video with Risky Sandhu best known for songs like James Bond, Fiqran with Shehnaz Gill and m

read more
News | 02 Aug 2021

The studio version of the blockbuster hit song, Tere Bagairr, composed by the rockstar himself, Himesh Reshammiya is slated for a much awaited release on 3rd August!

MUMBAI: The original and true Rockstar of all times, Himesh Reshammiya is on a roll. After 5 back to back blockbuster songs, all composed by him and that have launched talents like Pawandeep, Arunita, Mohd Danish, and more, Himesh is on an all time number and career high.

read more
News | 02 Aug 2021

Eyedress shares new King Krule-Produced track "Chad An Gordy"

MUMBAI: Today, Filipino indie artist Eyedress shares the final single and video, "Chad An Gordy" ahead of the release of his forthcoming album, 'Mulholland Drive'.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

News
BMG and SESAC DIGITAL licensing expand partnership for Southeast Asia and Australia/New-Zealand, Administered by Mint

MUMBAI: SESAC Digital Licensing and BMG have expanded their partnership with new digital licensinread more

News
NTIA responds to Government announcement for opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19th July

MUMBAI: NTIA Responds to Government Announcement for Opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19tread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Blxst & Bino Rideaux drop dynamic music video for "Pop Out"

MUMBAI: Following the release of their acclaimed summer mixtape, 'Sixtape 2', rising LA hip-hop talents Blxst and Bino Rideaux drop the music video...read more

2
Aslam Khan's See Saw entertainment hits the melodious strings in hearts with Saregama, Alka Yagnik and Zain Imam in the Most Romantic Song of the Year – "Mujhko Mana Lena"

MUMBAI: The rain has just got more romantic and how. Actor, director Aslam Khan's latest offering with Music giants Saregama, 'Mujhko Mana Lena' has...read more

3
The studio version of the blockbuster hit song, Tere Bagairr, composed by the rockstar himself, Himesh Reshammiya is slated for a much awaited release on 3rd August!

MUMBAI: The original and true Rockstar of all times, Himesh Reshammiya is on a roll. After 5 back to back blockbuster songs, all composed by him and...read more

4
Anna Prior Metronomy musician and DJ shares debut solo single 'Thank You For Nothing'

MUMBAI: Anna Prior, DJ and Metronomy musician, is excited to share her debut solo single. 'Thank You For Nothing' launches today and is the debut...read more

5
Actress Charmee Zaveri to be seen in Risky Sandhu's next

MUMBAI: Model turned Actress, Charmee Zaveri who hails from Dubai was recently seen in T Series song 'Hold My Kamariya' by Harshit Tomar which has...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games