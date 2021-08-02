For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  02 Aug 2021 11:49 |  By RnMTeam

Blxst & Bino Rideaux drop dynamic music video for "Pop Out"

MUMBAI: Following the release of their acclaimed summer mixtape, 'Sixtape 2', rising LA hip-hop talents Blxst and Bino Rideaux drop the music video for their single “Pop Out”. Set in the streets of Los Angeles, the fast-paced visual shows the two South Central artists as they drive through the city, culminating in a late-night party.

“Pop Out was a good tone to start with because 'Sixtape 2' was highly anticipated,” says Blxst. “It was kind of a double meaning, speaking to a female but also speaking to our fans.” Bino Rideaux elaborates, "The track is just a testament to the amount of time it took us to double back for Part 2 as well as coming out of a pandemic. They been waiting on this and we have too. So we had to pop out one time."

Blxst & Bino Rideaux – "Pop Out" (Official Music Video)

Spanning across twelve impressive tracks, including previously-released hit single and video "Movie", 'Sixtape 2' combines the R&B and hip-hop influences of both artists, showcasing the palpable chemistry between the South Central artists, flexing their smooth, stylistic lyricism and penchant for catchy hooks. Serving as songwriters and producers on the project, the release of 'Sixtape 2' which already accumulated 15 MILLION streams to date, has been met with both critical and fan acclaim from Billboard, Complex, Genius, Pitchfork, XXL, and more, and as well as debuting at #1 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums Charts, further cementing Blxst and Def Jam signee Bino Rideaux as the next multi-hyphenate artists to watch from the West Coast.

In March, Blxst saw his streams in the Philippines triple, and his track "Got It All" reached the Top 10 on the Shazam Viral Top 200. This was due to a dance trend that was kicked off by Filipino celebrity Jane Oineza on TikTok (not a paid project) and picked up organically by other big influencers in the country.

Blxst's previously-released track "Chosen (Feat. Tyga & Ty Dolla $ign)" remains striking hot across Asia – The track peaked at #1 on Hot Hits Philippines, #12 on Top 50 Chart - Philippines, #9 on Viral 50 Chart - Philippines, and was picked up by 4 major Top 40s radio stations across the country. The song has also been trending on TikTok, with countless Filipino creators dancing to the track. Recently, "Chosen" entered #26 on Spotify Viral 50 Korea and was added Causeway Trends in Malaysia and Singapore in Spotify.

Blxst began his solo music career in Los Angeles in 2015, rapping, singing, writing, and producing. From self-editing his videos and artwork to mixing and mastering his sound, he's been on an unstoppable run, gaining notoriety for his productions and collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, YG, Eric Bellinger, Mustard, G Perico, Mozzy, Drakeo the Ruler, and Bino Rideaux. Last year saw the release of his highly anticipated debut EP, 'No Love Lost', an expansive and emotive collection of music inspired by quintessential West Coast vibes received acclaim from fans, press, and tastemakers, cited by Pigeons & Planes as "one of the best projects of 2020." Recently, Blxst was announced as a XXL Freshman Class member and an Amazon Breakthrough artist.

'Sixtape 2' Tracklist
1. Pop Out
2. Movie
3. Might Do Well
4. Program
5. One of Them Ones
6. Accountable
7. Hate How Much
8. She Perfect
9. What Is It
10. Stressful
11. Time Will Only Tell
12. Beginning To The Ending

