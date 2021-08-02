Anna Prior Metronomy musician and DJ shares debut solo single 'Thank You For Nothing'

MUMBAI: Anna Prior, DJ and Metronomy musician, is excited to share her debut solo single. 'Thank You For Nothing' launches today and is the debut release on Anna's own freshly-minted record label, Beat Palace.

"The initial demo of this song was called "Housey_4" - as I had absolutely 100% intended to write some house music...! But during lockdown, Joe Mount from Metronomy set me a task to create a cover of a Buena Vista Social Club song for an episode of Metronomy TV. "I was addicted to reggaeton beats at the time and just wanted to make the most reggaeton drum loops I could. The drum intro to 'Thank You For Nothing' is one of those reggaeton experiments" - Anna Prior on 'Thank You For Nothing'.

"After months of being trapped inside my apartment, I wanted to write music that was as summery as it was uplifting," continues Anna. "I needed an escape and with the world engulfed in panic and uncertainty I created a summer holiday in my head, sat on a beach with a litre of sangria!”

However, the lyrics are not without drama as Anna alludes to the disappointment of unrequited love: knowing she had given everything she could, she finds empowerment and strength by walking away from a one-sided love affair.

About Anna Prior :

Anna Prior is more than just the drummer in the globally successful band Metronomy; she’s a DJ and musician in her own right. Her monthly radio show, Beat Palace, on London’s Soho Radio has many devoted listeners. Anna began her career in music 20 years ago, perfecting her craft and gaining invaluable experience as a performer in the live music scene - more notably with Dev Hynes aka Blood Orange and with her friends and co-conspirators Metronomy, with whom she has been going steady for over a decade.