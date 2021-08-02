Actress Charmee Zaveri to be seen in Risky Sandhu's next

MUMBAI: Model turned Actress, Charmee Zaveri who hails from Dubai was recently seen in T Series song 'Hold My Kamariya' by Harshit Tomar which has already crossed 6.3M views now will be seen in next music video with Risky Sandhu best known for songs like James Bond, Fiqran with Shehnaz Gill and many more.
On sharing her working experience with Risky Sandhu, Charmee states,"It was really amazing working with him. I feel great to collaborate with him as he is an amazing singer with so many remarkable songs."
On sharing her excitement for the song she says,"I'm really excited for the song to release soon. Hope that people will really like it and I'm looking forward to it."
She has played a lead in many hit punjabi songs like Aankhein Meri, G-Wagon, Hassan Ch Jaan, Gal Man Lay. She was also the brand ambassador for Sohail khan and Parvez khan's team called Maratha Arabians for two years for T10 cricket league.
