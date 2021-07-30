twocolors release acoustic version of their hit "Bloodstream" in collaboration with Billy Watman

MUMBAI: The power production duo twocolors will release an acoustic version of their hit single "Bloodstream" on 30th July 2021.

The new version of "Bloodstream" follows up on the previously released slap house mix, an impressive re-work with an epic bassline that has come to categorize the slap house subgenre. Since its release in March, the single "Bloodstream" has reached over 36 million streams worldwide and legendary Belgian DJ and producer Lost Frequencies have also given their own take on the original with a strong remix of the global hit.

The Previous twocolors single ‘Lovefool’, an infectious rework of the track of the same name by The Cardigans, peaked at #4 in UK Shazam Discovery and reached #21 in the Global Shazam Chart with over 3.2 million tags, trending ‘Top 20’ in over 30 countries. It is officially gold-certified in Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Poland, platinum in Finland, double-platinum in Austria and Switzerland and triple-platinum in Russia. With a total of over 1.2 Billion global streams, the pair’s monthly listeners have now skyrocketed to over 7 million.

For the acoustic version, twocolors collaborated with no other than the award-winning 20-year-old Anglo-Brazilian classic/fingerstyle instrumental guitarist Billy Watman. In 2016, Billy reached the grand finale of "Guitar Star" - a guitar-based talent show in the UK

The acoustic version touches deep within as Billy Watman's warm guitar sonics illuminate the musicality within Bloodstream to a new height. The perfect song for dreamy summer nights.