For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  30 Jul 2021 19:22 |  By RnMTeam

twocolors release acoustic version of their hit "Bloodstream" in collaboration with Billy Watman

MUMBAI: The power production duo twocolors will release an acoustic version of their hit single "Bloodstream" on 30th July 2021.

The new version of "Bloodstream" follows up on the previously released slap house mix, an impressive re-work with an epic bassline that has come to categorize the slap house subgenre. Since its release in March, the single "Bloodstream" has reached over 36 million streams worldwide and legendary Belgian DJ and producer Lost Frequencies have also given their own take on the original with a strong remix of the global hit.

The Previous twocolors single ‘Lovefool’, an infectious rework of the track of the same name by The Cardigans, peaked at #4 in UK Shazam Discovery and reached #21 in the Global Shazam Chart with over 3.2 million tags, trending ‘Top 20’ in over 30 countries. It is officially gold-certified in Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Poland, platinum in Finland, double-platinum in Austria and Switzerland and triple-platinum in Russia. With a total of over 1.2 Billion global streams, the pair’s monthly listeners have now skyrocketed to over 7 million.

For the acoustic version, twocolors collaborated with no other than the award-winning 20-year-old Anglo-Brazilian classic/fingerstyle instrumental guitarist Billy Watman. In 2016, Billy reached the grand finale of "Guitar Star" - a guitar-based talent show in the UK

The acoustic version touches deep within as Billy Watman's warm guitar sonics illuminate the musicality within Bloodstream to a new height. The perfect song for dreamy summer nights.

Tags
Bloodstream music Songs
Related news
News | 30 Jul 2021

Hungama Artist Aloud launches 'Holding Onto History', a new single by independent artist, Krishaa

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, today launched ‘Holding Onto History’, the latest single by independent music artist, Krishaa.

read more
News | 30 Jul 2021

Sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee announces new collaborative album Unbounded - Abaad with release of first single, 'Shanmukhapriya – The Mystic'

MUMBAI: Prolific collaborator and virtuoso sitarist Purbayan Chatterjee released the lead single ‘Shanmukhapriya - The Mystic’ off his new album, Unbounded – Abaad today.  

read more
News | 30 Jul 2021

Prateek Kuhad's 'Shehron Ke Raaz' music video released

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhads music has a refreshing and calming effect on its listeners.

read more
News | 30 Jul 2021

Kavita Krishnamurthy shares story behind lyrics of 'Hawa Hawai'

MUMBAI: Renowned singer Kavita Krishnamurthy has given a plethora of chartbuster tracks over the years.

read more
News | 30 Jul 2021

See Shawn Mendes hilariously respond on Camila Cabello farting video

MUMBAI: My oh my! Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are proving that the couple that trolls together, stays together—or at least, that's how the saying should go, according to the "Havana" singer's latest TikTok.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

News
BMG and SESAC DIGITAL licensing expand partnership for Southeast Asia and Australia/New-Zealand, Administered by Mint

MUMBAI: SESAC Digital Licensing and BMG have expanded their partnership with new digital licensinread more

News
NTIA responds to Government announcement for opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19th July

MUMBAI: NTIA Responds to Government Announcement for Opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19tread more

top# 5 articles

1
No more festival season in the Netherlands, but the world record attempt longest harder styles DJ Marathon!

MUMBAI: More than 200 Harder Styles DJs will perform live non-stop for 10 days during the longest Harder Styles DJ Marathon Livestream in the worldread more

2
Singer Vaibhav Londhe opens up about his journey in the Marathi Music industry on his release of his song 'Nakhra' under PBA Music ft. Elakshi Gupta

MUMBAI: After PBA has released their first-ever romantic song 'Vitthala Vitthala' which garnered a huge response from the audience. They have now...read more

3
Feed.fm announces new data, pointing toward hybrid model of fitness

MUMBAI: Fitness and fitness tech experienced accelerated change during the COVID-19 pandemic. Feed.fm, the platform powering music for workouts at...read more

4
Sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee announces new collaborative album Unbounded - Abaad with release of first single, 'Shanmukhapriya – The Mystic'

MUMBAI: Prolific collaborator and virtuoso sitarist Purbayan Chatterjee released the lead single ‘Shanmukhapriya - The Mystic’ off his new album,...read more

5
Music Producer "Dixant Shaurya" created exclusive Indian Idol Music Video song- Manzilon ka Junoon.

MUMBAI: Music Producer, "Dixant Shaurya" who is best known for composing and producing the songs in the film i.e Judgemental Hai Kya, Kanpuriye,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games