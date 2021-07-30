For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  30 Jul 2021 19:01 |  By RnMTeam

Sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee announces new collaborative album Unbounded - Abaad with release of first single, 'Shanmukhapriya – The Mystic'

MUMBAI: Prolific collaborator and virtuoso sitarist Purbayan Chatterjee released the lead single ‘Shanmukhapriya - The Mystic’ off his new album, Unbounded – Abaad today.  

Unbounded - Abaad will release on the UK-based, South Asian-focused music platform and label Sufiscore and will be available worldwide on September 10. You can pre-save the album here

With collaboration at the heart of the global music album – and the single – Chatterjee and various co-collaborators take the listener on an inspiring auditory journey.

Out now, track features long-time Pat Metheny Group drummer and ‘Birdman’ composer Antonio Sanchez, Snarky Puppy bassist and founder Michael League and mandolin master U. Rajesh, singer Shankar Mahadevan among others 

Album to release on UK-based label Sufiscore on September 10

Listen to the track here

The album reflects not only Chatterjee’s mastery of Indian classical music but also what he calls “his love story with jazz” and his inquisitive approach to music of all kinds, blending a wealth of colours from master musicians around the world. “I’m trying to create a sound that appeals to the greater diaspora, incorporating the nuances of Western harmony along with the embellishments and ornaments of Indian music in terms of my playing, my phrasing, my thinking,” Chatterjee says.

The artwork – created by graphic designer and Studio Bigfat founder Aniruddh Mehta – also pays homage to the global and collaborative nature of the album. Inspired by the idea of a sacred room covered in beautiful intricate detailing, the mosaic-style artwork is a metaphorical representation of multiple artists from various parts of the world coming together to lend their talent into crafting this album, and thus creating this beautiful sonic composition.

‘Shanmukhapriya – The Mystic’

Viewed as one of the finest sitar players of his generation, Chatterjee has often bridged diverse musical worlds in his music and ‘Shanmukhapriya - The Mystic’ is another example of his ability to unite divergent soundscapes, joined by global masters like acclaimed drummer Antonio Sanchez, Snarky Puppy bassist Michael League and percussionist and kanjira master Selvaganesh.

In Shanmukhapriya - The Mystic’, sung by Shankar Mahadevan, we hear an exploration of the devotional element of Carnatic music in a post-modern Latin jazz soundscape, steered by the production and keyboards of Nakul Chugh, the mandolin mastery of U. Rajesh, the guitar of Indonesian native Aleif Hamdan and the subtle textural effect of the strings (cellist Emanuel Keller, violist Anna Stromer, violinist Bengisu Gökçe).

Based on a Carnatic ragam (56th Melakarta ragam) of the same name, and considered to have that special power to evoke divinity, Chatterjee chose the single for the same reason to open the seven-track album.

“This piece has a chant-like quality to it and many of its language-less chorus lines are like sacred chants. I wanted to start this album on this note,” he explains, adding, “It’s like the entire universe was created out of the hum of the ‘music of the spheres’. This album is a quest for a common musical consciousness which strings together many musical sensibilities into one pulse.”

Unbounded - Abaad will be Sufiscore’s sophomore release. 

Tags
South Asian music Songs
Related news
News | 30 Jul 2021

twocolors release acoustic version of their hit "Bloodstream" in collaboration with Billy Watman

MUMBAI: The power production duo twocolors will release an acoustic version of their hit single "Bloodstream" on 30th July 2021.

read more
News | 30 Jul 2021

Hungama Artist Aloud launches 'Holding Onto History', a new single by independent artist, Krishaa

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, today launched ‘Holding Onto History’, the latest single by independent music artist, Krishaa.

read more
News | 30 Jul 2021

Prateek Kuhad's 'Shehron Ke Raaz' music video released

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhads music has a refreshing and calming effect on its listeners.

read more
News | 30 Jul 2021

Kavita Krishnamurthy shares story behind lyrics of 'Hawa Hawai'

MUMBAI: Renowned singer Kavita Krishnamurthy has given a plethora of chartbuster tracks over the years.

read more
News | 30 Jul 2021

See Shawn Mendes hilariously respond on Camila Cabello farting video

MUMBAI: My oh my! Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are proving that the couple that trolls together, stays together—or at least, that's how the saying should go, according to the "Havana" singer's latest TikTok.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

News
BMG and SESAC DIGITAL licensing expand partnership for Southeast Asia and Australia/New-Zealand, Administered by Mint

MUMBAI: SESAC Digital Licensing and BMG have expanded their partnership with new digital licensinread more

News
NTIA responds to Government announcement for opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19th July

MUMBAI: NTIA Responds to Government Announcement for Opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19tread more

top# 5 articles

1
Hungama Artist Aloud launches 'Holding Onto History', a new single by independent artist, Krishaa

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, today launched ‘Holding Onto History’, the latest single by...read more

2
Sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee announces new collaborative album Unbounded - Abaad with release of first single, 'Shanmukhapriya – The Mystic'

MUMBAI: Prolific collaborator and virtuoso sitarist Purbayan Chatterjee released the lead single ‘Shanmukhapriya - The Mystic’ off his new album,...read more

3
twocolors release acoustic version of their hit "Bloodstream" in collaboration with Billy Watman

MUMBAI: The power production duo twocolors will release an acoustic version of their hit single "Bloodstream" on 30th July 2021. The new version of "...read more

4
No more festival season in the Netherlands, but the world record attempt longest harder styles DJ Marathon!

MUMBAI: More than 200 Harder Styles DJs will perform live non-stop for 10 days during the longest Harder Styles DJ Marathon Livestream in the worldread more

5
Singer Vaibhav Londhe opens up about his journey in the Marathi Music industry on his release of his song 'Nakhra' under PBA Music ft. Elakshi Gupta

MUMBAI: After PBA has released their first-ever romantic song 'Vitthala Vitthala' which garnered a huge response from the audience. They have now...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games