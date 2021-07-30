Samreen Kaur had fun shooting for Baawla with Badshah

After featuring in several Punjabi music videos, including Damn Serious and Mombatiyaan, actress Samreen Kaur’s latest release is Baawla, with celebrated musician Badshah. The uptempo number released today and it also features Uchana Amit.

Talking about the track, Samreen says, “It’s a peppy number that will get everyone dancing. The beats are catchy. We had a lot of fun during the three-day shoot. We shot in Chandigarh and Delhi.”

Samreen adds that the locations at which the track has been shot are great. “The visuals are refreshing and it’s something people would have never seen before,” she adds.

She had a lot of fun shooting with Badshah. In fact, a lot of real-life fun incidents from the set that have been added to the video, says Samreen. Sharing her experience of collaborating with Badshah, she adds, “He is amazing. The amount of patience and confidence he has is inspiring. The way he talks to people showcases his modesty and humbleness. We enjoyed a lot while shooting and that will be evident on screen.”

Samreen has featured in a lot of Punjabi videos. Sharing what she likes about them, the actress says, “The way the Punjabi music videos are shot and worked on is very different from Hindi music videos. I’ve always had a lot of fun and have learnt a lot from different singers and actors on the set.”