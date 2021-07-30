For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  30 Jul 2021 17:32 |  By RnMTeam

Samreen Kaur had fun shooting for Baawla with Badshah

After featuring in several Punjabi music videos, including Damn Serious and Mombatiyaan, actress Samreen Kaur’s latest release is Baawla, with celebrated musician Badshah. The uptempo number released today and it also features Uchana Amit.

Talking about the track, Samreen says, “It’s a peppy number that will get everyone dancing. The beats are catchy. We had a lot of fun during the three-day shoot. We shot in Chandigarh and Delhi.”

Samreen adds that the locations at which the track has been shot are great. “The visuals are refreshing and it’s something people would have never seen before,” she adds.

She had a lot of fun shooting with Badshah. In fact, a lot of real-life fun incidents from the set that have been added to the video, says Samreen. Sharing her experience of collaborating with Badshah, she adds, “He is amazing. The amount of patience and confidence he has is inspiring. The way he talks to people showcases his modesty and humbleness. We enjoyed a lot while shooting and that will be evident on screen.”

Samreen has featured in a lot of Punjabi videos. Sharing what she likes about them, the actress says, “The way the Punjabi music videos are shot and worked on is very different from Hindi music videos. I’ve always had a lot of fun and have learnt a lot from different singers and actors on the set.”

Samreen Kaur Baawla Badshah
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

News
BMG and SESAC DIGITAL licensing expand partnership for Southeast Asia and Australia/New-Zealand, Administered by Mint

MUMBAI: SESAC Digital Licensing and BMG have expanded their partnership with new digital licensinread more

News
NTIA responds to Government announcement for opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19th July

MUMBAI: NTIA Responds to Government Announcement for Opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19tread more

