LX's powerful, vulnerable pop single, "Naked Truth"

MUMBAI: LX’s latest track brims with unapologetic honesty and deep introspection, describing the truths of a toxic relationship while discovering yourself along the way. A playful yet subtle electronic-pop melody accompanies the relatable and heartening lyrics.

Rising pop sensation, LX, has performed at The 2017 Latin GRAMMYs® with Luis Fonsi and Diplo and has shared the stage with many other major label artists. Even as a performer dreaming of sold-out stadiums, having fans relate to her and feel inspired by the music is always her driving force.