For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  30 Jul 2021 17:21 |  By RnMTeam

LX's powerful, vulnerable pop single, "Naked Truth"

MUMBAI: LX’s latest track brims with unapologetic honesty and deep introspection, describing the truths of a toxic relationship while discovering yourself along the way. A playful yet subtle electronic-pop melody accompanies the relatable and heartening lyrics.

Rising pop sensation, LX, has performed at The 2017 Latin GRAMMYs® with Luis Fonsi and Diplo and has shared the stage with many other major label artists. Even as a performer dreaming of sold-out stadiums, having fans relate to her and feel inspired by the music is always her driving force.

Tags
music
Related news
News | 30 Jul 2021

twocolors release acoustic version of their hit "Bloodstream" in collaboration with Billy Watman

MUMBAI: The power production duo twocolors will release an acoustic version of their hit single "Bloodstream" on 30th July 2021.

read more
News | 30 Jul 2021

Hungama Artist Aloud launches 'Holding Onto History', a new single by independent artist, Krishaa

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, today launched ‘Holding Onto History’, the latest single by independent music artist, Krishaa.

read more
News | 30 Jul 2021

Sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee announces new collaborative album Unbounded - Abaad with release of first single, 'Shanmukhapriya – The Mystic'

MUMBAI: Prolific collaborator and virtuoso sitarist Purbayan Chatterjee released the lead single ‘Shanmukhapriya - The Mystic’ off his new album, Unbounded – Abaad today.  

read more
News | 30 Jul 2021

Prateek Kuhad's 'Shehron Ke Raaz' music video released

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhads music has a refreshing and calming effect on its listeners.

read more
News | 30 Jul 2021

Kavita Krishnamurthy shares story behind lyrics of 'Hawa Hawai'

MUMBAI: Renowned singer Kavita Krishnamurthy has given a plethora of chartbuster tracks over the years.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

News
BMG and SESAC DIGITAL licensing expand partnership for Southeast Asia and Australia/New-Zealand, Administered by Mint

MUMBAI: SESAC Digital Licensing and BMG have expanded their partnership with new digital licensinread more

News
NTIA responds to Government announcement for opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19th July

MUMBAI: NTIA Responds to Government Announcement for Opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19tread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Kavita Krishnamurthy shares story behind lyrics of 'Hawa Hawai'

MUMBAI: Renowned singer Kavita Krishnamurthy has given a plethora of chartbuster tracks over the years. Her song "Hawa Hawai" from the film "Mr India...read more

2
Sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee announces new collaborative album Unbounded - Abaad with release of first single, 'Shanmukhapriya – The Mystic'

MUMBAI: Prolific collaborator and virtuoso sitarist Purbayan Chatterjee released the lead single ‘Shanmukhapriya - The Mystic’ off his new album,...read more

3
Hungama Artist Aloud launches 'Holding Onto History', a new single by independent artist, Krishaa

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, today launched ‘Holding Onto History’, the latest single by...read more

4
twocolors release acoustic version of their hit "Bloodstream" in collaboration with Billy Watman

MUMBAI: The power production duo twocolors will release an acoustic version of their hit single "Bloodstream" on 30th July 2021. The new version of "...read more

5
No more festival season in the Netherlands, but the world record attempt longest harder styles DJ Marathon!

MUMBAI: More than 200 Harder Styles DJs will perform live non-stop for 10 days during the longest Harder Styles DJ Marathon Livestream in the worldread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games