For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  30 Jul 2021 17:29 |  By RnMTeam

Kavita Krishnamurthy shares story behind lyrics of 'Hawa Hawai'

MUMBAI: Renowned singer Kavita Krishnamurthy has given a plethora of chartbuster tracks over the years.

Her song "Hawa Hawai" from the film "Mr India" continues to be one of the most popular tracks that can still make people dance and sing along. The singer has now revealed how the opening lines of the song came to being.

Kavita shared some interesting facts related to the making of the song and how words like 'Assi-Tussi' and 'Mumbasa' were included in this track.

Talking about the lyrics and the recording of the song, Kavita said: "There is a small story behind this song. Laxmiji had composed three to four words. While I was sitting, Pyare bhai was getting the musicians ready. There were actually four words. When the musicians used to open the door and say 'Namaste' to Laxmiji, someone said note down the words 'Assi-Tussi', add 'Lassi-Pissi'. Another said, if there is Hong Kong, there should also be King-Kong."

"Then finally, at around 1:30 to 2 pm, Javed saab came in and said that last night he felt that 'Mumbasa' should be the last word. And that is how the whole thing became an opening intro to the song," she said.

Kavita is going to be the chief guest in the 'Dosti Special with Kumar Sanu and Kavita Krishnamurthy' episode of "Indian Idol 12" on Sony Entertainment Television.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Singer Kavita Krishnamurthy music
Related news
News | 30 Jul 2021

twocolors release acoustic version of their hit "Bloodstream" in collaboration with Billy Watman

MUMBAI: The power production duo twocolors will release an acoustic version of their hit single "Bloodstream" on 30th July 2021.

read more
News | 30 Jul 2021

Hungama Artist Aloud launches 'Holding Onto History', a new single by independent artist, Krishaa

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, today launched ‘Holding Onto History’, the latest single by independent music artist, Krishaa.

read more
News | 30 Jul 2021

Sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee announces new collaborative album Unbounded - Abaad with release of first single, 'Shanmukhapriya – The Mystic'

MUMBAI: Prolific collaborator and virtuoso sitarist Purbayan Chatterjee released the lead single ‘Shanmukhapriya - The Mystic’ off his new album, Unbounded – Abaad today.  

read more
News | 30 Jul 2021

Prateek Kuhad's 'Shehron Ke Raaz' music video released

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhads music has a refreshing and calming effect on its listeners.

read more
News | 30 Jul 2021

See Shawn Mendes hilariously respond on Camila Cabello farting video

MUMBAI: My oh my! Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are proving that the couple that trolls together, stays together—or at least, that's how the saying should go, according to the "Havana" singer's latest TikTok.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

News
BMG and SESAC DIGITAL licensing expand partnership for Southeast Asia and Australia/New-Zealand, Administered by Mint

MUMBAI: SESAC Digital Licensing and BMG have expanded their partnership with new digital licensinread more

News
NTIA responds to Government announcement for opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19th July

MUMBAI: NTIA Responds to Government Announcement for Opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19tread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee announces new collaborative album Unbounded - Abaad with release of first single, 'Shanmukhapriya – The Mystic'

MUMBAI: Prolific collaborator and virtuoso sitarist Purbayan Chatterjee released the lead single ‘Shanmukhapriya - The Mystic’ off his new album,...read more

2
Hungama Artist Aloud launches 'Holding Onto History', a new single by independent artist, Krishaa

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, today launched ‘Holding Onto History’, the latest single by...read more

3
twocolors release acoustic version of their hit "Bloodstream" in collaboration with Billy Watman

MUMBAI: The power production duo twocolors will release an acoustic version of their hit single "Bloodstream" on 30th July 2021. The new version of "...read more

4
No more festival season in the Netherlands, but the world record attempt longest harder styles DJ Marathon!

MUMBAI: More than 200 Harder Styles DJs will perform live non-stop for 10 days during the longest Harder Styles DJ Marathon Livestream in the worldread more

5
Singer Vaibhav Londhe opens up about his journey in the Marathi Music industry on his release of his song 'Nakhra' under PBA Music ft. Elakshi Gupta

MUMBAI: After PBA has released their first-ever romantic song 'Vitthala Vitthala' which garnered a huge response from the audience. They have now...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games