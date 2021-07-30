Hungama Artist Aloud launches 'Holding Onto History', a new single by independent artist, Krishaa

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, today launched ‘Holding Onto History’, the latest single by independent music artist, Krishaa. The track, with its meaningful lyrics on modern-day relationships, speaks to the hearts of listeners in an earnest, yet romantic manner. Weaved together with Krishaa’s velvet-like vocals, the song dwells on feelings of hope, longing and hurt, that makes the song empathetic in nature. It is a simple yet soothing composition that seeks to provide listeners hope to overcome tough love.

Music spoke to Krishaa at a very young age. The budding artist took to classical Indian music before transitioning to western music. Inspired by Taylor Swift, she bought an acoustic guitar when she was 13 years old and has never looked back ever since. Her first single, 'Against the Tide', was released in 2019 when she was selected by Artist Aloud and featured in its Discoveration GenNext Programme in 2019.

Speaking about her latest single, Krishaa said that “I love writing about love, friendship, acceptance, and self-discovery. This song is for those who have felt betrayal and for them to know that they are not alone. They will evolve and go beyond it. I hope the song resonates with as many teenagers and young adults and shows them that they've got this."

Elaborating on Hungama Artist Aloud’s support for independent music artists, Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud said, “Hungama Artist Aloud offers independent artists the opportunity and the platform to showcase their talent. This time around, we have a young artist, who is passionate about her music and is making waves with her voice. I am certain that the track will be appreciated by the listeners, especially the younger ones, for its authenticity, freshness and sincerity.”

‘Holding Onto History’ is now available to stream on Hungama Artist Aloud, Hungama Music and all major music streaming platforms.



Listen to the song here - http://www.hungama.com/song/holding-onto-history/70461185/