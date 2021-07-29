For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  29 Jul 2021 17:48 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Zephyrtone is excited and geared for Sound Nation League

MUMBAI: Electronic producer-vocalist Zephyrtone are all geared up for Sound Nation League.

Vh1 India is bringing back Sound Nation League, the hottest virtual music league that features India’s biggest tracks competing against each other in a fierce battle to the top! The winning artist will be crowned on Independence Day. The artists being pit against each other are homegrown musicians who are making waves in the independent music scene, a genre that has exponentially gained traction in the past few years.

During an exclusive interview with Tolika Yeptho from Radioandmusic, Zephyrtone shared, “Really excited and looking forward to it! We are sure our fans are gonna support us and make us win the Sound Nation League 2021! And if you are reading this don’t forget to vote for us on Vh1 India’s social media handles”.

The duo is super stoked to know VH1 India nominated their song ‘Miss You’ for Vh1 Sound Nation League 2021 among some really great artists!

They were quite positive since their previous releases have done really well, especially the response on their new song ‘Miss You’ was overwhelming and their fans loved it. The song was also featured on Vh1 Top 10 and Vh1 Top 50 music videos 2021 Mid-year countdown.

The duo consists of Sayan and Zephyr who are renowned for their brilliant covers of popular songs, as well as their original production tracks. Boasting a success streak with their songs like ‘Kuch Lamhe’, ‘Shooting Stars’, ‘Only You’, ‘Fun’, ‘Hear Me’, ‘Younger’, ‘Miss You’, ‘Dance the pain away’, 'Anybody out there’ and ‘Hey’.

“Our landmark tracks have taught us to always keep it simple, be it the lyrics or the music, so our songs reach a wider audience and the majority can easily understand and relate to our songs”, Zephyrtone concluded.

Zephyrtone Sound Nation League Sayan Zephyr
