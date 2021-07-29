For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  29 Jul 2021 17:55 |  By RnMTeam

At the insistence of the event sector, Dutch government announced it will decide on events without overnight stay on Monday after all, ID&T Group c.s. holds summary proceedings again

MUMBAI: If the government decides to ban such events until September 1, the summary proceedings will be continued next week
Last Monday, the Dutch government announced it would wait giving a final decision on the continuation of events without overnight stay taking place from August 14 until for another three weeks. Following a meeting with the Alliantie van Evenementenbouwers and contact between the State Attorney and the lawyers of ID&T Group c.s., the Dutch government today announced that they intend to give a decision on said events on Monday 2 August.

The OMT has been asked to advise on events, which will happen on Friday and their advice will be taken into account in the new decision making process on events, that will be announced by the Dutch government during a press moment on Monday 2 August.

Rosanne Janmaat, COO of ID&T Group: "We are pleased that, together with the Alliantie van Evenementenbouwers, we have been able to convince our government of the necessity of quick decision-making for our industry. We assume that the decision that will be made on Monday will have a positive outcome and one-day events will be able to take place again as of August 14, obviously in a safe and responsible manner."

Until the government comes up with a new decision, the summary proceedings filed by ID&T Group, together with 44 co-plaintiffs, will be held. If the government decides to ban events without an overnight stay until September 1, the summary proceedings will still be heard next week.

