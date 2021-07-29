For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  29 Jul 2021 17:34

No more festival season in the Netherlands, but the world record attempt longest harder styles DJ Marathon!

MUMBAI: More than 200 Harder Styles DJs will perform live non-stop for 10 days during the longest Harder Styles DJ Marathon Livestream in the world

The clubs and festivals in the Netherlands were allowed to open again after a period of 1.5 years, unfortunately this was only for a very short time. The organizers of festivals and events and DJs have had a challenging time with the closure due to the corona measures. To encourage the DJs and provide entertainment for the nightlife crowd, the title holders (Anthony Donner and Amrish Raghosing) of the longest DJ marathon for the Harder Styles (7 days of non-stop running) want to break their own world record with 10 days (240 hours in total) non-stop live performances with more than 200 DJs who come to the studio in DJ School Alphen in Alphen aan de Rijn in The Netherlands from both the Netherlands and abroad to participate.

The title holders are now taking it bigger, longer and more exuberant! For 10 days there will be uninterrupted hardstyle, hardcore, freestyle and everything that fits the spectrum of the Harder Styles of dance music. From the most euphoric quieter hardstyle tracks and hardstyle classics to the hardest raw hardstyle and fastest up-tempo hardcore pounding tracks. The goal is to make a difference together by bringing a large group of DJs together to form a unit and to show that there is enough togetherness among the Harder Styles DJs. With this initiative, the DJs and we not only show that the Netherlands is the DJ country of the world and that the harder dance movements are immensely popular. Hardcore has so far been the largest sub-movement and originated in the Netherlands and the Dutch have made hardstyle great internationally.

The initiators are Anthony Donner, former editor-in-chief of DJ Mag NL and Amrish Raghosing, who is also a DJ under the name Dutch Hustlaz, and owner of DJ School Alphen. In addition, Anthony has published the largest DJ and dance book in the world: 'Dutch DJs' and he is working on the first book about hardstyle 'This Is Hardstyle'. Together they will soon launch the first DJ award for Dutch DJs, the Dutch Priority Awards. Jelmer Smit (also a DJ student at DJ school Alphen) is responsible for the planning and various hosting from organizations and music labels. In total there are 14 different hostings, from event organizations HardClassics (Free2Party) to True Survivorz (event in the fight against cancer) to Harder Kan Toch Niet and various music labels. They will make this a groundbreaking spectacle with the help of Wouter Kikstra from Wout Events, he will be responsible for the camera registration and production; there will be lasers, fog machines, moving heads and confetti cannons. The production is filmed with a total of 10 cameras. This 10-day spectacle is held in the most talked-about DJ School in the Netherlands; DJ School Alphen.

When the corona crisis hit, Anthony and Amrish were the first party in the Netherlands to organize the largest DJ marathons a total of 4 times, in which a total of 669 DJs participated: The longest DJ marathon of 10 days with 201 DJs in different genres, the longest 7 days Harder Styles DJ marathon with 203 DJs, the longest 7 days Female DJ marathon with 137 DJ'anes (term for female DJs) and the Techno/Techhouse DJ marathon with 128 DJs. With this they have broken a total of 7 different world records. The DJs have played non-stop for 31 days (744 hours) in these 4 previous DJ marathons.

The go-ahead of the 10 days DJ marathon will be released on Thursday, July 29 at 8 PM (CET) DJ/Producer Frontliner kicks off the DJ marathon first, Adaro, Digital Punk, Crypsis, The Pitcher, Geck-O and Jason Payne then take over with MC Da Syndrome behind the microphone. The Harder Styles DJ Marathon will end on August 8 at 8 PM (CET). The world's longest Harder Styles DJ Marathon has a duration of 10 days, there will be more than 240 hours of music played day and night 24/7 by DJs from Dutch and foreign soil. From the biggest DJs from the Harder Styles scene to upcoming talent from young to old. The event will be recorded by film cameras so that interested parties from all over the world can watch live online via www.djmarathonlive.com and via Dutch TV on Ziggo via channel 605; where the most popular DJs will be featured.

The following DJs will perform during the Harder Styles DJ Marathon: Frontliner, Ran-D, Adaro, Villain, Digital Punk, Crypsis, The Pitcher, Da Syndrome, Dr. Rude, The Darkraver, Deepack, Freestyle Maniacs, Outsiders, Kronos, Sub Sonik, Akira and 230 other Harder Styles DJs.

DJ music Harder Styles DJ Marathon: Frontliner Ran-D Adaro Villain Digital Punk Crypsis
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

News
BMG and SESAC DIGITAL licensing expand partnership for Southeast Asia and Australia/New-Zealand, Administered by Mint

MUMBAI: SESAC Digital Licensing and BMG have expanded their partnership with new digital licensinread more

News
NTIA responds to Government announcement for opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19th July

MUMBAI: NTIA Responds to Government Announcement for Opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19tread more

News
180,000 visitors reunited at EXIT Festival - the first major European festival this summer

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival went down in history as the first major festival in Europe to take place thread more

explore RNM

