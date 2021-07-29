Dua Lipa is "Surprised" and "Horrified" by DaBaby's comments about the LGBTQ+ Community

MUMBAI: When it comes to name-calling of any kind, "Don't Start Now."

Taking to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 27, Dua Lipa made it clear that she stands against derogatory comments aimed at marginalized communities.



More specifically, the Grammy winner expressed that she firmly disagrees with DaBaby, who recently made negative remarks about the LGBTQ+ community during his performance at Rolling Loud in Miami on Sunday, July 25.

Dua and DaBaby previously collaborated on a remix of her chart-topping tune, "Levitating." But despite working with the rapper, the pop star noted that her beliefs don't align with his.

"I'm surprised and horrified at DaBaby's comments. I really don't recognize this as the person I worked with," she wrote on Instagram Stories. "I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGTBQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS."

During his performance at the music festival, DaBaby made false and misleading comments about HIV/AIDS, as well as fired insults at the LGBTQ+ community and women in attendance.

Many quickly took to social media to call out the 29-year-old rapper for his remarks. However, he continued to defend his actions with a series of Instagram Stories he posted on Monday, July 26.

He explained that what he said was "not y'all's business," especially if you didn't attend his show, according to Billboard, who captured his messages before they expired.

"I'mma address this weekend's internet s--t one time and then I'mma get back to giving my love to my fans," he wrote in part. "Regardless of what y'all motherf--kers are talking about and how the internet twisted up my motherf--kng words, me and all my fans at the show, the gay ones and the straight ones, we turned the f--k up."

As he put it, "What matters to me when I'm on the stage is putting on a show for any and everybody that's out there and that's what the f--k I did."

On Tuesday, July 27, the "Masterpiece" rapper took to Twitter to address his comments.

"Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y'all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies," he stated, adding, "But the LGBT community... I ain't trippin on y'all, do you. y'all business is y'all business."