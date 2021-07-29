DreamHack beyond and Razer present Martin Jensen for unique in-game performance Saturday, July 31 at 11pm CEST

MUMBAI: DreamHack, the immersive gaming lifestyle experience where the gaming community comes to life, has partnered with Razer, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, to present Danish DJ Martin Jensen as the main music performance during the upcoming DreamHack Beyond digital festival on Saturday, June 31 at 11 pm CEST followed by a Q&A at 00-00.30 am.

The unique in-game, live performance features Martin Jensen performing in the DreamHack Beyond Razer-style environment through a technical solution from game designers Super Crowd and the Stockholm-based production company BME. Jensen will perform from a green-screen studio in Stockholm, Sweden — the animation renders from the game will create the feeling that Martin is playing inside DreamHack Beyond’s game. The performance will be live-streamed on DreamHack Beyond’s Main Stage (twitch.tv/dreamhack) as well as Jensen’s channel (www.twitch.tv/martinjensentv). Anyone who has registered for DreamHack Beyond will be able to enjoy the live performance and interact with Jensen in the Twitch chat throughout his show.

“With the new experiential leap we are taking with Dreamhack Beyond, it is important to be able to stay rooted in our native DreamHack experience with unique live-music performances,” said DreamHack Vice

President of Creative Justin Burnham. “The gig resonates well with Dreamhack’s DNA as we always have great live-music performances at our festivals. We are thrilled to have Razer and Martin Jensen be part of the exploration of streaming performances with us. This one is sure to be something special.”

The all-digital, at-home, interactive experience, DreamHack Beyond, is the new hybrid festival and online multiplayer game by DreamHack. The week-long event begins Saturday, July 24, and will continue through Saturday, July 31. The week-long event will feature themed worlds, 20+ festival halls, game demos, hourly tournaments (including Hearthstone and Rocket League), the first DreamHack Battle of the Bands, cosplay competitions, panels, screenings, speedrunning, tabletop competitions and more. DreamHack Beyond is free, and registration is available at dreamhack.com/beyond.

“I’m beyond excited for the opportunity to be partaking in Dreamhack Beyond,” Martin Jensen said in a comment. “Together with Razer we’ll put together an awesome and captivating audiovisual performance to further bridge the gap between the music- and esports industry. Can’t wait to show the viewers what we’ve got in store!”

“Razer has regularly supported Dreamhack over the last decade as it has grown into one of the world’s leading hardcore gaming events,” said Christian Hunger, Events Manager at Razer. “We are excited to continue this successful collaboration, bringing Martin Jensen to this new format of a truly virtual gaming festival, combining our passion for gaming and music with a vibrant online community in a unique virtual setting”.