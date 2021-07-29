For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  29 Jul 2021 18:04 |  By RnMTeam

DreamHack beyond and Razer present Martin Jensen for unique in-game performance Saturday, July 31 at 11pm CEST

MUMBAI: DreamHack, the immersive gaming lifestyle experience where the gaming community comes to life, has partnered with Razer, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, to present Danish DJ Martin Jensen as the main music performance during the upcoming DreamHack Beyond digital festival on Saturday, June 31 at 11 pm CEST followed by a Q&A at 00-00.30 am.

The unique in-game, live performance features Martin Jensen performing in the DreamHack Beyond Razer-style environment through a technical solution from game designers Super Crowd and the Stockholm-based production company BME. Jensen will perform from a green-screen studio in Stockholm, Sweden — the animation renders from the game will create the feeling that Martin is playing inside DreamHack Beyond’s game. The performance will be live-streamed on DreamHack Beyond’s Main Stage (twitch.tv/dreamhack) as well as Jensen’s channel (www.twitch.tv/martinjensentv). Anyone who has registered for DreamHack Beyond will be able to enjoy the live performance and interact with Jensen in the Twitch chat throughout his show.

“With the new experiential leap we are taking with Dreamhack Beyond, it is important to be able to stay rooted in our native DreamHack experience with unique live-music performances,” said DreamHack Vice
President of Creative Justin Burnham. “The gig resonates well with Dreamhack’s DNA as we always have great live-music performances at our festivals. We are thrilled to have Razer and Martin Jensen be part of the exploration of streaming performances with us. This one is sure to be something special.”

The all-digital, at-home, interactive experience, DreamHack Beyond, is the new hybrid festival and online multiplayer game by DreamHack. The week-long event begins Saturday, July 24, and will continue through Saturday, July 31. The week-long event will feature themed worlds, 20+ festival halls, game demos, hourly tournaments (including Hearthstone and Rocket League), the first DreamHack Battle of the Bands, cosplay competitions, panels, screenings, speedrunning, tabletop competitions and more. DreamHack Beyond is free, and registration is available at dreamhack.com/beyond.

“I’m beyond excited for the opportunity to be partaking in Dreamhack Beyond,” Martin Jensen said in a comment. “Together with Razer we’ll put together an awesome and captivating audiovisual performance to further bridge the gap between the music- and esports industry. Can’t wait to show the viewers what we’ve got in store!”

“Razer has regularly supported Dreamhack over the last decade as it has grown into one of the world’s leading hardcore gaming events,” said Christian Hunger, Events Manager at Razer. “We are excited to continue this successful collaboration, bringing Martin Jensen to this new format of a truly virtual gaming festival, combining our passion for gaming and music with a vibrant online community in a unique virtual setting”.

Tags
DreamHack Razer Danish DJ Martin Jensen music
Related news
News | 29 Jul 2021

Artist and inventor collective The Rattle receives $1.5m investment for its Venture Label

MUMBAI: Based in London and LA, The Rattle is announcing a $1.5-million investment round in its innovative Venture Label initiative.

read more
News | 29 Jul 2021

Feed.fm announces new data, pointing toward hybrid model of fitness

MUMBAI: Fitness and fitness tech experienced accelerated change during the COVID-19 pandemic. Feed.fm, the platform powering music for workouts at home and in the gym, is providing fitness brands intel to help weather the storm.

read more
News | 29 Jul 2021

Creative series Culture Connects announces new schedule of free online events for August

MUMBAI: Culture Connects, a collaboration between Delhi-based culture curators and Wild City and digital innovators MUTEK.SF from San Francisco, returns with more exciting performances that showcase new artistic endeavours, much-needed conversations that are industry-focused and workshops that h

read more
News | 29 Jul 2021

Music to the ears: Saregama and Bollywood director Neeraj Pandey’s E-Major seal a major music partnership

MUMBAI: Music label Saregama and E-Major (Friday Filmworks’ music wing) have confirmed a strategic musical content partnership, where they will be creating original songs and music videos in the coming months.

read more
News | 29 Jul 2021

At the insistence of the event sector, Dutch government announced it will decide on events without overnight stay on Monday after all, ID&T Group c.s. holds summary proceedings again

MUMBAI: If the government decides to ban such events until September 1, the summary proceedings will be continued next week

read more

RnM Biz

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

News
BMG and SESAC DIGITAL licensing expand partnership for Southeast Asia and Australia/New-Zealand, Administered by Mint

MUMBAI: SESAC Digital Licensing and BMG have expanded their partnership with new digital licensinread more

News
NTIA responds to Government announcement for opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19th July

MUMBAI: NTIA Responds to Government Announcement for Opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19tread more

News
180,000 visitors reunited at EXIT Festival - the first major European festival this summer

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival went down in history as the first major festival in Europe to take place thread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Big Night Entertainment group august 2021 line-up Big Night Live, Mémoire, The Grand & Shrine

MUMBAI: Boston’s biggest player in hospitality & entertainment, Big Night Entertainment, will bring a wealth of musical talent from world-...read more

2
Palak Muchhal & Armaan Malik are all about the love and longing on the 3rd Season of Bhushan Kumar’ T -Series’ MixTape Rewind, presented by Amazon Prime Music!

MUMBAI: Gen Z singers Palak Muchhal and Armaan Malik who given several musical hits in the past are all set to leave you with a sense of love and...read more

3
Creative series Culture Connects announces new schedule of free online events for August

MUMBAI: Culture Connects, a collaboration between Delhi-based culture curators and Wild City and digital innovators MUTEK.SF from San Francisco,...read more

4
Tanishk Bagchi: Nora the kind of performer who elevates my material

MUMBAI: Nora Fatehi will once again be seen dancing to Tanishk Bagchi's song 'Zaalima Coca Cola' from the upcoming film 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India'....read more

5
No more festival season in the Netherlands, but the world record attempt longest harder styles DJ Marathon!

MUMBAI: More than 200 Harder Styles DJs will perform live non-stop for 10 days during the longest Harder Styles DJ Marathon Livestream in the worldread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games