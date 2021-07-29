Big Night Entertainment group august 2021 line-up Big Night Live, Mémoire, The Grand & Shrine

MUMBAI: Boston’s biggest player in hospitality & entertainment, Big Night Entertainment, will bring a wealth of musical talent from world-renowned artists to their luxury nightclubs including their flagship Big Night Live, luxury staple Mémoire, locally beloved The Grand & Shrine this August. Positioned as a preeminent leader in the nightlife industry, the Big Night team has played a major role in the rejuvenation of New England’s nightlife scene, taking it to the next level. With no signs of slowing down, this month's music billing across their venues welcomes the likes of Kaskade, Tiesto, Madeon, Laidback Luke, Eric Prydz and Morgan Page to name a few.
We warmly welcome requests from media to experience Big Night Entertainment Group
please reply to this email with any inquiries and we will get back to you quickly.
See below a rundown of what's in store for the Big Night clubs this month.
Big Night Live
Address: 110 Causeway Street, Boston, MA 02114, USA
Line-up Highlights: Ekali (08/06), Oliver Heldens (08/07), Eric Prydz (08/11), Madeon (08/13), Subtronics (08/19), Tiesto (08/20), Sidepiece (08/21)
https://bignightlive.com
The crown jewel of the Big Night Entertainment experience and the latest addition to their family of Boston venues and nightclubs truly elevates the New England nightlife experience.
Big Night Live accommodates up to 2000 guests across its' impressive space, multiple levels, VIP areas and a sizable dance floor provide ample ways for fans to experience the best in Boston's nightlife.
Starting off the month with a big weekend, Ekali will play on August 6th and mega-star Oliver Heldens on August 7th. Not to be missed, Eric Prydz will play the venue on Wednesday, August 11th. Fresh off of the release of his album Good Faith, French DJ and producer Madeon will take the stage on August 13th. Subtronics kicks off what is sure to be a massive weekend of top electronic music talent on August 19th followed by Tiesto on the 20th, with Sidepiece (Party Favor & Nitti Gritti) playing the 21st.
THE GRAND
Address: 58 Seaport Blvd Suite 300, Boston, MA 02210
Line-up Highlights: Wax Motif (08/05), Laidback Luke (08/13), Solardo (08/19, Dombresky (08/26), Morgan Page (08/27)
http://thegrandboston.com/
As Boston’s leading nightclub, The Grand transcends traditional nightlife on every level. From its opulent entrance and open glass staircase featuring gold, plush and leather accents, The Grand exudes luxury and hosts the best in world-class entertainment each weekend. August is set to deliver a slew of top ranking acts to fans, including Wax Motif, Laidback Luke, Solardo, Dombresky and Morgan Page. Featuring an array of unique bottle service tables, custom kinetic lighting system and LED wall, The Grand lives up to its name and continues to bring in sold-out crowds.
SHRINE
Address: 240 Fox Tower Drive, Mashantucket, CT 06338
Line-up Highlights: Kaskade (08/19), DJ Diesel (08/13), Latin Fusion Sundays (weekly)
http://shrinefoxwoods.com/
Ranked one of top 100 nightclubs in the world placing 35th among the most elite clubs in Vegas, NYC, LA and Miami, Shrine delivers New England the most sought after DJs and celebrity hosts as well as the most exclusive VIP service. Set to descend on the venue this month is electronic titan Kaskade on August 19th, hard-hitting DJ Diesel on August 13th and a weekly Latin Fusion Sunday series weekly that's not to be missed.
MÉMOIRE
Address: Mémoire , Encore Boston Harbor, 1 Broadway, Everett, MA 02149, USA
Line-up Highlights: Yellow Claw (08/29), DJ Dainjazone (08/20), Priz (08/27)
www.memoireboston.com
BNEG's luxury nightclub Mémoire is an illustrious nightspot that looks forward to welcoming the hard hitting, high energy, top tier act Yellow Claw to grace the decks come August 29th as well as DJ Dainjazone on August 20th and Priz on August 27th.
