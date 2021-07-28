Vishal-Arya's Enemy teaser crosses 15 million views!

MUMBAI: Upcoming action entertainer Enemy released its much-awaited teaser video over the weekend and within a few days has crossed 15 million views! The movie starring dynamic duo Vishal and Arya has been garnering a positive response on social media.

Slated to release in September, this year, the teaser promises the viewers an entertainment package filled with action, stunt sequences, romance, and an ensemble of actors. The teaser is already going viral across short format apps and WhatsApp statuses, as viewers are anticipating the release of the music. The song of the teaser is expected to release soon.

Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies is the official music and digital marketing partner and has executed the entire launch activity. They are also responsible for the entire music distribution and digital marketing of the films’ music across various platforms like YouTube, and music streaming platforms like JioSaavn, Gaana, Spotify, Apple music etc.

Speaking on the success of the teaser, Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director, Divo said, “The response received on the trailer has been terrific and we are glad it’s been received well within the audiences. I am grateful to producer Vinod Kumar of Mini Studio for believing in us and giving us this opportunity to provide innovative and interesting solutions.”

“We now look forward to releasing its music in the coming week and hope to receive the similar love from the audience.”

Producer Vinod Kumar of Mini Studio, said, “Digital has now become the most powerful medium to connect with our fans and we are glad we have Divo onboard with us who ensures we reach our audiences across digital platforms. Enemy is intended for a theatrical release as it is a big budget action entertainer. As the release comes near, we look forward to coming up with exciting contests and launches for our viewers so they can connect with their favourite stars easily.”

Enemy is directed by Anand Shankar and produced by Vinod Kumar’s Mini Studio. Along with having a solid cast of Vishal and Arya, Mamta Mohandas, Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran and Prakash Raj have been roped in to play pivotal roles in Enemy. The music of the teaser as well as the background score of the film is composed by Sam CS. The songs of the film are composed by well-known music composer Thaman S. The movie is all set to release in theatres this September.