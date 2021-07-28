For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  28 Jul 2021 13:09 |  By RnMTeam

The Kid Laroi releases the third and final ep installment of f*ck love (over you) today, featuring Justin Bieber

MUMBAI: After establishing himself as one of this year's biggest breakout stars, Australia native turned LA based The Kid LAROI is releasing the third and final installment of F*CK LOVE (OVER YOU). Listen HERE. Nearly a year to date after releasing the first installment of F*CK LOVE which was shortly followed up with F*CK LOVE (SAVAGE) (which debuted #3 on Billboard and produced his first top 10 hit with "Without You"), The Kid LAROI is closing out F*CK LOVE with one last chapter. Featuring his recently released single "Stay" with Justin Bieber which debuted at #3 on the Hot 100, the new repack includes 7 new songs also including collaborations with friends and peers Polo G, Stunna Gambino, Lil Durk, G Herbo and Mustard. Watch the Steve Cannon directed visual for 'Not Sober" starring himself, Stunna Gambino, and labelmate Polo G HERE.

The Kid LAROI has had a widely successful year fueled by the R.I.A.A certified double platinum hit "Without You". After making numerous TV debuts including SNL, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, ELLEN and more, The Kid LAROI has cemented himself as a capable contender in well deserved super-stardom. As he addresses love, loss and everything in between in his new repack filled with genre-bending crossovers, it's clear The Kid LAROI has made a name for himself as a true artist.

Tags
The Kid LAROI f*ck love (over you) Justin Bieber
Related news
News | 21 Jul 2021

Hailey and Justin Bieber had 'intimate' tropical vacation

MUMBAI: If Justin Bieber's "intentions" were to give us FOMO over his recent vacation, he succeeded.

read more
News | 19 Jul 2021

Hailey Bieber slams rumor of Justin Bieber yelling at her in viral video

MUMBAI: There's no trouble in paradise for the Biebers, even if people on the internet seemed to believe so. A video of what some interpreted as Justin Bieber yelling at his wife Hailey went viral, but she's shutting down any misconceptions behind it.

read more
News | 13 Jul 2021

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s romantic night out in Vegas

MUMBAI: What happened in Vegas isn't necessarily staying in Vegas. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber went out for a fun night on the town on Saturday, July 10 with friend Kendall Jenner to celebrate her new tequila brand, 818 Tequila.

read more
News | 09 Jul 2021

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber drops 'Stay'

MUMBAI: The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber have teamed up once more for their new collaboration "Stay," which dropped Friday (July 9).

read more
News | 01 Jul 2021

Justin Bieber addressed Hailey as the most "Lovable Human"

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber took his chick up to the coast, yeah. The Justice artist and wife Hailey Bieber are rounding out their tour of Europe with a seaside vacation in Greece.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

News
BMG and SESAC DIGITAL licensing expand partnership for Southeast Asia and Australia/New-Zealand, Administered by Mint

MUMBAI: SESAC Digital Licensing and BMG have expanded their partnership with new digital licensinread more

News
NTIA responds to Government announcement for opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19th July

MUMBAI: NTIA Responds to Government Announcement for Opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19tread more

News
180,000 visitors reunited at EXIT Festival - the first major European festival this summer

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival went down in history as the first major festival in Europe to take place thread more

top# 5 articles

1
Adhyayan Suman is all set to make the audience groove, releases his latest single ‘Jab se Dekha’

MUMBAI: With a promise to entertain his audience, Adhyayan Suman announces his new single ‘Jab se Dekha’. His new single is all about the feeling of...read more

2
Indo-American Music Duo THEMXXNLIGHT Rope In Wiz Khalifa For New Song 'Naughty Or Nice'

MUMBAI: Popular Indian-American R&B/pop collective, THEMXXNLIGHT are gearing up for the global premier of their second independent release of...read more

3
Vishal-Arya's Enemy teaser crosses 15 million views!

MUMBAI: Upcoming action entertainer Enemy released its much-awaited teaser video over the weekend and within a few days has crossed 15 million views...read more

4
Cardi B stroked claims of "Queerbaiting" in music video with Normani

MUMBAI: Cardi B is sticking up for artists that have been accused of queerbaiting. On July 23, Rolling Stone published an article about how...read more

5
After love ballad Tenu Vekhan Da, Shashwat Sachdev delivers an unusual chartbuster in O Jaana

MUMBAI: It takes a truly masterful musician to make an impact without too much of lyrics and Shashwat Sachdev, in his new pop song O Jaana has...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games