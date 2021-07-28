The Kid Laroi releases the third and final ep installment of f*ck love (over you) today, featuring Justin Bieber

MUMBAI: After establishing himself as one of this year's biggest breakout stars, Australia native turned LA based The Kid LAROI is releasing the third and final installment of F*CK LOVE (OVER YOU). Listen HERE. Nearly a year to date after releasing the first installment of F*CK LOVE which was shortly followed up with F*CK LOVE (SAVAGE) (which debuted #3 on Billboard and produced his first top 10 hit with "Without You"), The Kid LAROI is closing out F*CK LOVE with one last chapter. Featuring his recently released single "Stay" with Justin Bieber which debuted at #3 on the Hot 100, the new repack includes 7 new songs also including collaborations with friends and peers Polo G, Stunna Gambino, Lil Durk, G Herbo and Mustard. Watch the Steve Cannon directed visual for 'Not Sober" starring himself, Stunna Gambino, and labelmate Polo G HERE.

The Kid LAROI has had a widely successful year fueled by the R.I.A.A certified double platinum hit "Without You". After making numerous TV debuts including SNL, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, ELLEN and more, The Kid LAROI has cemented himself as a capable contender in well deserved super-stardom. As he addresses love, loss and everything in between in his new repack filled with genre-bending crossovers, it's clear The Kid LAROI has made a name for himself as a true artist.