SOFI TUKKER Drinkee Remixes, Helion x Amadeus, Devault & Kiiara, and more! Out now via Ultra Music

MUMBAI: SOFI TUKKER - Drinkee (Vintage Culture & John Summit Remix) & (Carl Cox Remix)

In honor of celebrating Ultra Music's 25th Anniversary this fall, SOFI TUKKER has released two new reimaginings of their timeless debut single “Drinkee” from British house and techno icon Carl Cox and Chicago dance music phenom John Summit in collaboration with Brazilian house maverick Vintage Culture. These two remixes are set to be a part of the Ultra 25th Anniversary Remix Package, due out this fall. “Drinkee” was SOFI TUKKER’s seismic first impression that introduced a wholly original global vision of dance music that consistently finds new lives and remains contemporary. The song garnered the group their first GRAMMY nomination for Best Dance Recording.

Listen to Carl Cox Remix

Listen to Vintage Culture & John Summit Remix

Download Press Release

Helion x Amadeus - Not The Same

Swedish EDM prodigy, Helion joins forces with music extraordinaire Amadeus for "Not The Same." This big-room, heart-pounding, and titillating song interposes reflective lyrics, with a chill-beat that gradually makes its way towards the most satisfying drop. Following the release of Helion's latest track "Rules" feat. Varpu and Amadeus' "Lovers," their latest collaboration is a sign of the two's artistic visions aligning to create another unforgettable track. This powerhouse duo is guaranteed to release all inhibitions for the best vibes.

Listen to "Not The Same" Download Press Release

Devault & Kiiara - Never Felt Like This

Taking inspiration from the early new wave talent of Depeche Mode and the notorious Daft Punk, Devault is bridging the gap between a nostalgic and original sound. Devault and Kiiara reunite for their latest single, "Never Felt Like This." The enthralling lyrics, "I’ve been waiting for you without me knowing That you were near Floating in purgatory I was always hoping but now you’re here I don’t know why I feel so alive, so alive..." are indicative of the beautiful and emotive tones in this summer anthem.

Listen to "Never Felt Like This"

Gioli & Assia - Bebe

With summer in full swing, multi-talented Italian DJ-couple Giolì & Assia have unveiled their sumptuous new single "Bebe." A divine soundtrack that has already been making waves at their recent live shows, ‘Bebé' effortlessly encapsulates Giolì & Assia’s versatility, as they deliver a much-anticipated Spanish language track for their ever-growing hispanic fanbase. A track that transcends boundaries, the powerful duo have once again showcased their seemingly limitless ability to defy expectations, incorporating their mediterranean heritage with sensual Spanish lyrics to a stunning soundscape that showcases their multi-instrumentalist nature and vocal capabilities. Artists in the truest sense of the word, Giolì & Assia’s audiovisual work (especially their #DiesisLive sets) perfectly captures their craft.

Listen to "Bebe" Download Press Release

Emilia Ali - Girls Like You EP

Boston-based & fresh off graduation from Berklee College of Music, Emilia Ali releases her second EP (first with Ultra), 'Girls Like You.' The EP features two of her recent singles, “Beautiful” and "Loved the ocean," which was sampled in Easy Life's single "Ocean View" and included on their debut Top 5 UK album. Emilia made waves in Fall 2016 with her vocal feature on VALNTN’s international hit, “Can’t Let Go.” To date, the track has garnered more than 20 million global streams. Shortly after the release of “Can’t Let You Go”, Emilia put out her EP Dreamland, which debuted at #24 on the iTunes Pop Chart. Earlier this year, Emilia signed to Ultra Records/Publishing. The incredibly powerful 'Girls Like You' EP is one you that will be hard to miss from this rising star.

Listen to "Girls Like You"

Everthe8 - RUN

With an eagerness to tell the true stories of real people, Everthe8 is trying to get through to listeners' hearts. His latest release, and first, "RUN" opens with a mournful ballad on the piano, before making way to Everthe8's rousing and powerful lyrics. This reflective chilled-out track will really make you feel some type of way and is a fantastic showcase of Everthe8's masterful talent.

Listen to "RUN"

CatchTwentyTwo - Night Is Done

CatchTwentyTwo breaks away from the accustomed routine of music of today's times and instead chooses to focus on what matters most: the expression of emotion in its authentic form. Often soft-spoken and invariably sullen in his vocal style, the artist delves into deeper themes of emotion in his craft. His latest track, "Night Is Done" is no different. From the feeling of excitement, joy, and feeling sentimental to romantic, and sad, each hook and rhyme is deeply entrenched in conveying the most intimate moments of the human experience. Hailing from South Florida, CatchTwentyTwo is barreling his way towards greater success with his latest track.

Listen to "Night Is Done"