For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  28 Jul 2021 15:02 |  By RnMTeam

After love ballad Tenu Vekhan Da, Shashwat Sachdev delivers an unusual chartbuster in O Jaana

MUMBAI: It takes a truly masterful musician to make an impact without too much of lyrics and Shashwat Sachdev, in his new pop song O Jaana has pulled off the unachievable. Composed, written, produced and performed by Sachdev, the song beautifully intermixes different beats and melodies to created a heartening number. 

After his National Award win with Uri, Sachdev decided to explore different genres and dabbled in Lo-fi. Whipping up his vibrant new album Sha which comprises eight songs, Sachdev explores the matters of the heart with music. O Jaana has a bittersweet feel to it, that captures the longing of a lover. Lending to his crooning a lingering quality, Sachdev’s sounds are spirited. 

Talking to us, he says, “I wanted to do something different with this track. A large part of any song is its lyrics. In this track, I have tried something fresh. I have taken two words and have played with different sounds. The song defies the templates of conventional songs. That is precisely the beauty of art; you can interpret it your way and yet create something that makes it way to the hearts of people. Honestly that’s my intention with this album, especially this song. It reflects upon the different moods of love and it is purely sound based. It’s important to me that I challenge myself with every piece I create. Every time I walk into my studio, I wonder what can I do differently. I am hopeful that this is the kind of pure melody that will stay with music aficionados.” 

To which the founder of Malson Media  Shivam Malhotra added O Jaana is where it all began for us, this was one of the very first songs Sha played for me from the album and is one of my personal favourites. Everyone at Malsons is really excited about this song, and we have some unique activities planned around it throughout the year.

Sachdev’s novelty and brilliant bent of mind became the talk of town in music circles when he won the 65th Filmfare R. D. Burman Award in 2020 for his work in Uri. Ever since, there has been no looking back for him. With O Jaana, Sachdev pushes the envelope to deliver an unusual chartbuster.

Tags
Tenu Vekhan Da Shashwat Sachdev O Jaana
Related news
News | 19 Jul 2021

Shirley Setia collaborates with choreographer Rahul Shetty for her new song ‘Tenu Vekhan Da’

MUMBAI: Malsons’ latest track with Shashwat Sachdev features Shirley, who released the song on her birthday as a gift to her fans.

read more
News | 12 Jul 2021

Malsons’ latest with Shashwat Sachdev , Shirley Setia and Romys neo-pop love number Tenu Vekhan Da is the love ballad of 2021

MUMBAI: The one genre that has everyone raving recently is Lo-fi and Bollywood’s very own music connoisseur musician Shashwat Sachdev seems to be taking the lead in the beat with his vivacious new album Sha.

read more
News | 06 Jul 2021

Malsons’ latest with Shashwat Sachdev, Shirley Setia, and Romy's neo-pop love number Tenu Vekhan Da is the love ballad of 2021

MUMBAI: The one genre that has everyone raving recently is Lo-fi and Bollywood’s very own music connoisseur musician Shashwat Sachdev seems to be taking the lead in the beat with his vivacious new album Sha.

read more
News | 11 Jun 2021

Shashwat Sachdev releases first track 'Dobara' of lo-fi album 'Sha'

MUMBAI: Singer Shashwat Sachdev released the first track "Dobara" from his new album "Sha" on Thursday. The singer will subsequently unveil seven more tracks from the album, which belongs the lo-fi music genre.

read more
News | 10 Feb 2021

Sung and produced by Shashwat Sachdev, 'Machlo' captures the unique blend of groovy beats and Punjabi lyrics

MUMBAI: National Award-winning Indian music composer Shashwat Sachdev dropped “Machlo” which is a whole package of him as he sung, music produced, mixed & mastered and preformed, featuring the enigmatic Romy and Fabian Mazur, the popular DJ from Denmark showcases a unique take on EDM music in

read more

RnM Biz

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

News
BMG and SESAC DIGITAL licensing expand partnership for Southeast Asia and Australia/New-Zealand, Administered by Mint

MUMBAI: SESAC Digital Licensing and BMG have expanded their partnership with new digital licensinread more

News
NTIA responds to Government announcement for opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19th July

MUMBAI: NTIA Responds to Government Announcement for Opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19tread more

News
180,000 visitors reunited at EXIT Festival - the first major European festival this summer

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival went down in history as the first major festival in Europe to take place thread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Jubin Nautiyal, Payal Dev's single 'Dil lauta do' out

MUMBAI: Singers Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev have come together for a soulful single titled 'Dil lauta do'. The video features Saiyami Kher and Sunny...read more

2
Shakira wants her children to have normal childhood

MUMBAI: Singer Shakira says she is trying to give her children a normal childhood and that she avoids playing her own music.The "Waka waka" singer...read more

3
SOFI TUKKER Drinkee Remixes, Helion x Amadeus, Devault & Kiiara, and more! Out now via Ultra Music

MUMBAI: SOFI TUKKER - Drinkee (Vintage Culture & John Summit Remix) & (Carl Cox Remix)read more

4
The Kid Laroi releases the third and final ep installment of f*ck love (over you) today, featuring Justin Bieber

MUMBAI: After establishing himself as one of this year's biggest breakout stars, Australia native turned LA based The Kid LAROI is releasing the...read more

5
Adhyayan Suman is all set to make the audience groove, releases his latest single ‘Jab se Dekha’

MUMBAI: With a promise to entertain his audience, Adhyayan Suman announces his new single ‘Jab se Dekha’. His new single is all about the feeling of...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games