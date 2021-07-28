After love ballad Tenu Vekhan Da, Shashwat Sachdev delivers an unusual chartbuster in O Jaana

MUMBAI: It takes a truly masterful musician to make an impact without too much of lyrics and Shashwat Sachdev, in his new pop song O Jaana has pulled off the unachievable. Composed, written, produced and performed by Sachdev, the song beautifully intermixes different beats and melodies to created a heartening number.

After his National Award win with Uri, Sachdev decided to explore different genres and dabbled in Lo-fi. Whipping up his vibrant new album Sha which comprises eight songs, Sachdev explores the matters of the heart with music. O Jaana has a bittersweet feel to it, that captures the longing of a lover. Lending to his crooning a lingering quality, Sachdev’s sounds are spirited.

Talking to us, he says, “I wanted to do something different with this track. A large part of any song is its lyrics. In this track, I have tried something fresh. I have taken two words and have played with different sounds. The song defies the templates of conventional songs. That is precisely the beauty of art; you can interpret it your way and yet create something that makes it way to the hearts of people. Honestly that’s my intention with this album, especially this song. It reflects upon the different moods of love and it is purely sound based. It’s important to me that I challenge myself with every piece I create. Every time I walk into my studio, I wonder what can I do differently. I am hopeful that this is the kind of pure melody that will stay with music aficionados.”

To which the founder of Malson Media Shivam Malhotra added O Jaana is where it all began for us, this was one of the very first songs Sha played for me from the album and is one of my personal favourites. Everyone at Malsons is really excited about this song, and we have some unique activities planned around it throughout the year.

Sachdev’s novelty and brilliant bent of mind became the talk of town in music circles when he won the 65th Filmfare R. D. Burman Award in 2020 for his work in Uri. Ever since, there has been no looking back for him. With O Jaana, Sachdev pushes the envelope to deliver an unusual chartbuster.