Adhyayan Suman is all set to make the audience groove, releases his latest single ‘Jab se Dekha’

MUMBAI: With a promise to entertain his audience, Adhyayan Suman announces his new single ‘Jab se Dekha’. His new single is all about the feeling of love at first sight and beautifully encapsulates the rush of emotions each of us go through when we see a face we can’t forget and fall in love with almost instantaneously. After his big hit with ‘Peg Daariya’, ‘Recreation of Soniyo 2.0’ & ‘Aaya na tu 2.0’, Adhyayan promises that his latest single will be a treat for the listeners.

This catchy track is written by Ronit Vinta and composed by Giri G. Adding value to the beautiful composition is the undeniable chemistry between Adhayayan & his co-star and the gorgeous Bollywood debutant - Mallaikaa Chheda. Presented by Eros Now Music, Jab se Dekha will be available on all streaming platforms including YouTube, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, JoiSaavn and more.

Watch the whole song here.

Talking about Adhyayan’s latest single, his father & India’s ace actor & anchor, Shekhar Suman said, “Two flames create heat, passion and a magical aura! The inflammable chemistry between two passionate individuals is all set to sweep the world off its feet this monsoon! Be ready to be drenched in this insatiable desire.”

Wishing Adhyayan luck on his next single, Prakash Jha, Film-maker & producer, said, “Adhyayan has been one of the finest young artists I have worked with on Aashram. He puts his heart and soul in every project he works on. I love the way he has sung his new song JAB SE DEKHA - and I wish him all the love and luck for the success tomorrow”

Adhyayan & Prakash are also working together on the latter’s upcoming project Aashram 2

Talking about the Adhyayan’s new single, Krishika Lulla, Eros International, said, “We at Eros are very happy to collaborate with Adhyayan. Both Adhyayan and Mallaikaa have been phenomenal and we wish them truck loads of luck for their new song.”

Bobby Deol, Adhyayan’s co-star for his next project and friend said,”The vibe of Adhyayan’s new song ‘Jab se Dekha’ is fantastic. It's groovy yet strikes the right chord of romance and makes you think of good times. Adhyayan has done a great job with both singing and directing this single. I am sure this song will be a repeat on my playlist for many days to come ''

Commenting on the song, RAAI Laxmi, South India’s most sought after actress said, “Adhyayan has always been very passionate about all his projects and this reflects very clearly in his work. As his friend, I am so proud of all that he has achieved, Jab se Dekha is a very special track as it gives me a déjà vu and I can’t help but think about the sweet memories of love at first sight. I am certain this composition will make audiences feel the same too.”

Chandan Roy Sanyal, Adhayayn’s co-star added, “Adhyayan’s music is something I have always resonated with. The beats, the groove and the composition is very catchy. He has done complete justice to ‘Jab se dekha’ and I am sure the audience will enjoy listening to it as much as I did. Can’t wait for the world to hear it and for Adhyayan to deliver one more chartbuster”