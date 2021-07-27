Randhir Kapoor all set to brighten up the sets of Sony’s Indian Idol 12

MUMBAI: Celebrating and honoring the talented actor from the Golden Age of Cinema, Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol Season 12 will be welcoming veteran actor *Randhir Kapoor* on the show this weekend.
Putting together an exceptional evening with musical melodies and entertainment, the show will be celebrating *‘Randhir Kapoor Special’* episode by singing his chartbuster hit songs. As the show inches towards the finale week, the contestants will be gearing up and giving mind-blowing performances.
Host Aditya Narayan along with the judges Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya will be seen indulging in fun and nostalgic conversations with the guest, Randhir Kapoor and will enjoying a wonderful evening.
Stay tuned and keep watching Indian Idol Season 12 only on Sony Entertainment Television at 9.30 PM.
