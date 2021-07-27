MK drops two behind-the-scenes videos for hit single ‘Chemical’ alongside a surefire summer smash remix

MUMBAI: Global dance music icon MK has dropped a remix of his latest single ‘Chemical’. Characterised by poignant piano chords and fluttering synths, the new remix of ‘Chemical’ sees MK deliver a surefire summer banger, losing none of the explosive energy that makes the original special.

Alongside this, MK has also dropped two engrossing behind-the-scenes visuals that give fans a deeper insight into how the acclaimed official video for ‘Chemical’ was made. The video largely centres around the captivating process behind the creation of the state-of-the-art animatronic dog’s head which characterized the official video.

The production team behind the impressive video have said, “It took approximately 7 weeks to give life to D (the dog). The reflex could have been to go for the humanization of the dog...but dogs don’t need that at all to show emotions that we recognize as humans and that it would be much more powerful to go for the dog instead of the human. Though D was an anthropomorphic character, I absolutely needed to get the most of the dog possible with a very realistic result....there was really this absolute need to avoid anything too cartoonistic/creaturish.”

Hitting the ground running, ‘Chemical’ was crowned BBC Radio 1 ‘Hottest Record in the World’ by Annie Mac, ‘Essential New Tune’ by Pete Tong and ‘Jam Hot’ by MistaJam on Capital Dance. It is also featured on the cover of Spotify’s Massive Dance Hits, Apple Music’s danceXL and Amazon’s Sound of Modern House, since amassing 4.4 million Spotify streams. He also released ‘Chemical Chase’, an addictive web game based around the track, alongside a fresh new rework of ‘Chemical’ from LP Giobbi. Rounding off the remix package, a further rework of the single will be coming this Friday 30th July from Nic Fanciulli.

With an unrivaled work rate MK, earlier in the year, starred in a new global ad campaign for Jaguar Cars, a career defining moment by any standards and also just announced details of a bumper tour of Europe and North America during the final quarter of 2021 spanning no fewer than 25 dates. More recently the prolific producer also just released his reworked version of Celeste’s hit ‘Stop This Flame’.

One of the defining dance tracks from summer 2021 is given a fresh rework by MK himself.