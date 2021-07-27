Majestic unveils his remix of KVSH & SCHILLIST'S viral hit 'SICKO DROP'

MUMBAI: North London producer and Kiss FM DJ Majestic has delivered his club-ready remix of Kvsh & Schillist’s global viral hit ‘Sicko Drop’. Listen HERE.

Majestic laces the rework with a vibrant bassline and a slice of his signature house style that is sure to prove a hit across dancefloors globally.

Crossing into a multitude of dance music genres, from UK Garage and house to D&B and Dubstep, Majestic has performed with the likes of Sigma, DJ EZ, Skream, Shy FX and MJ Cole to name a few. Not stopping there, Majestic has garnered key tastemaker support from the likes of Pete Tong, DJ Target and Zane Lowe. More recently he pioneered an all-new concert-rave hybrid known as LIMITLESS, selling out five shows in London and also taking it to Mallorca’s iconic BCM, Ibiza and Malia. A remix king, he has previously reworked tracks from Craig David, Preditah, Kaskade and many more, most recently reworking the Boney M classic ‘Rasputin’ which has amassed almost 200 million streams worldwide.

The original of ‘Sicko Drop’ is continuing to fly, garnering almost 25 million streams on Spotify alone, and has generated over 250k videos on Tik Tok. The track was first created when KVSH decided to make a track with one of his YouTube subscribers Schillist during the 2020 lockdown after sending him a demo, with the single now a worldwide sensation.

DJ and producer, KVSH aka Luciana Ferreira has established himself as one of the most sought after Brazilian artists in the electronic scene. He has been honoured by Forbes Brazil Under 30 List and is considered one of this generation’s most important Brazilian artists. Not stopping there, the star has also played some of the biggest festival mainstages across Brazil including sets at the likes of Rock In Rio and Lollapalooza, as well as further shows across the globe including North America, Europe and Australia.

Despite his young age, rising producer Schillist has had a rapid rise to success in a short space of time. Self-taught, he started producing tracks and releasing them independently, amassing over 10 million streams on Spotify in the process.

Majestic’s remix of the huge viral smash ‘Sicko Drop’ is out now via STMPD RCRDS/Sony RCA UK.