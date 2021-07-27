For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  27 Jul 2021 12:23 |  By RnMTeam

Get ready to embrace nostalgia with Kumar Sanu and Kavita Krishnamurthy this weekend on Sony’s Indian Idol Season 12

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s* music reality show *Indian Idol 12* is all set to bring an extraordinary evening for its viewers as they celebrate the 90’s era of music. Celebrated and veteran singers *Kumar Sanu and Kavita Krishnamurthy* will be seen gracing the show this weekend.

Singing some of the famous, evergreen and feel good chartbuster songs, the contestants are all geared up to make the evening a memorable one not only for the guests judges but viewers as well.

Apart from this, host Aditya Narayan will be seen engaging with the guest judges by highlighting some interesting trivia while the Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya enjoy their company. Get ready to enjoy perfect blend of fun and entertainment this weekend with this special episode.

Stay tuned and keep watching Indian Idol Season 12, every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television.

Tags
Sony Entertainment Indian Idol Songs music
Related news
News | 27 Jul 2021

Jeevansh Chadha's co-star Ayub Khan sends out positivity and wishes on his new song 'Kya Tera Roothna Zaroori Hai'

MUMBAI: The song "Kya Tera Roothna Zaroori Hai" featuring Jeevansh Chadha and Kajal Chauhan presented by Sunshine music on Youtube has been garnering a great response from the audience.

read more
News | 27 Jul 2021

"Tanaji" fame Elakshi Gupta shares the poster of her upcoming new music video "NAKHRA"

MUMBAI: PBA had released their first-ever music video called "Vitthala Vitthala" which was their original romantic single. and the response over it was really astonishing now they are all set to release their second album called "NAKHRA".

read more
News | 27 Jul 2021

Randhir Kapoor all set to brighten up the sets of Sony’s Indian Idol 12

MUMBAI: Celebrating and honoring the talented actor from the Golden Age of Cinema, Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol Season 12 will be welcoming veteran actor *Randhir Kapoor* on the show this weekend.

read more
News | 27 Jul 2021

Times Mic Drop Concert featuring Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy sets new benchmarks in the Entertainment Industry; registers record 100K viewership

MUMBAI: The inaugural edition of the Times Mic Drop concert by Gaana and Times Prime that was held on July 3 exclusively for Gaana subscribers and featured the iconic musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy was a runaway hit with more than 100,000 paid viewers - the highest ever recorded attendance on an

read more
News | 27 Jul 2021

MK drops two behind-the-scenes videos for hit single ‘Chemical’ alongside a surefire summer smash remix

MUMBAI: Global dance music icon MK has dropped a remix of his latest single ‘Chemical’. Characterised by poignant piano chords and fluttering synths, the new remix of ‘Chemical’ sees MK deliver a surefire summer banger, losing none of the explosive energy that makes the original special.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

News
BMG and SESAC DIGITAL licensing expand partnership for Southeast Asia and Australia/New-Zealand, Administered by Mint

MUMBAI: SESAC Digital Licensing and BMG have expanded their partnership with new digital licensinread more

News
NTIA responds to Government announcement for opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19th July

MUMBAI: NTIA Responds to Government Announcement for Opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19tread more

News
180,000 visitors reunited at EXIT Festival - the first major European festival this summer

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival went down in history as the first major festival in Europe to take place thread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
"Tanaji" fame Elakshi Gupta shares the poster of her upcoming new music video "NAKHRA"

MUMBAI: PBA had released their first-ever music video called "Vitthala Vitthala" which was their original romantic single. and the response over it...read more

2
Times Mic Drop Concert featuring Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy sets new benchmarks in the Entertainment Industry; registers record 100K viewership

MUMBAI: The inaugural edition of the Times Mic Drop concert by Gaana and Times Prime that was held on July 3 exclusively for Gaana subscribers and...read more

3
Kumar Sanu recalls his paintings being displayed in school exhibition

MUMBAI: Singer Kumar Sanu has been honoured with a Doctorate by The American University of USA for his contribution to music. He has also been...read more

4
Randhir Kapoor all set to brighten up the sets of Sony’s Indian Idol 12

MUMBAI: Celebrating and honoring the talented actor from the Golden Age of Cinema, Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol Season 12 will be...read more

5
Raja Kumari wanted track 'Firestarter' to be 'fun, free-flowing'

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated rapper and singer-songwriter Raja Kumari unveiled her brand-new single titled 'Firestarter' on Friday. She says that the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games