Get ready to embrace nostalgia with Kumar Sanu and Kavita Krishnamurthy this weekend on Sony’s Indian Idol Season 12

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s* music reality show *Indian Idol 12* is all set to bring an extraordinary evening for its viewers as they celebrate the 90’s era of music. Celebrated and veteran singers *Kumar Sanu and Kavita Krishnamurthy* will be seen gracing the show this weekend.
Singing some of the famous, evergreen and feel good chartbuster songs, the contestants are all geared up to make the evening a memorable one not only for the guests judges but viewers as well.
Apart from this, host Aditya Narayan will be seen engaging with the guest judges by highlighting some interesting trivia while the Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya enjoy their company. Get ready to enjoy perfect blend of fun and entertainment this weekend with this special episode.
Stay tuned and keep watching Indian Idol Season 12, every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television.
