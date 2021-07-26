For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  26 Jul 2021 18:15 |  By Tolika Yeptho

'Of The Lotus & The Thunderbolt' boils down to how time chisels to perfection to one universal soul: Metal trio Midhaven

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based Metal trio Midhaven blends traditional Indian strains with traditional & progressive Metal with 7-track concept album ‘Of The Lotus & The Thunderbolt’.  

The Band Members include Karan Kaul (KK) for Vocals/ Guitar, Aditya Mohanan (AM) for Guitars/ Vocals and Aviraj Kumar (AK) for Drums. Midhaven brings an Indic touch and witnesses the musicians diving head on into the layered concept of time itself, as they pay homage to Shiva as Mahakaal - the ‘ruler of time’. The album consists of Para Bhahman, Primal, Codeman, The Immanent Effervescence of Sorrow, Zhitro, Mahakaal and Bhairav. To know more about the album Radioandmusic got in touch with Midhaven for more details.  

Tell us the story behind “Of The Lotus & The Thunderbolt”?

The album, in essence, is about time. Not clockwork time. Universal, cyclical time. We've grown up with a belief system that has repeatedly told us that things that have happened will happen yet again, and again, and again.

Time is seen as a continuum, and there are more universes than just this one. These are subjects we’ve debated and discussed from time immemorial. From the ancients, right down to us, this is how time is experienced where we come from. So naturally, when we started discussing lyrical concepts, time is something that all subjects were ultimately pointing toward. We were acting from an awareness that in this grand circuit of the cosmos, the self is constantly recreated in every moment. It’s not just about time, it’s also about a very personal experience of that time, through the aeons as life itself. It ultimately boils down to how time chisels to perfection to one universal soul that finds itself echoed in every living being.

For reasons not entirely known to us, it felt as though time channelled itself through us for the creation of this album. We were merely conduits in this process.

What made you blend traditional Indian strains with traditional & progressive Metal?

As a band, we have always naturally blended in our Indian roots with heavy metal music and it started from the very first album we wrote. As musicians, we're all open to and promote experimental elements during our creative process. Having said that, we haven't used 'Indian' instruments in the recording process for this album.

Tell us more about your band’s journey so far? As also your thoughts on the Metal scene

Midhaven was formed around 2012-13 between 4 guys who were in college and wanted to play heavy metal. The band has gone through a number of line-up changes that hindered our growth and resulted in long gaps between albums and music releases. The release of this album is a statement of our intent in making a mark in the global metal community.

The metal scene lacks enthusiasm at the moment due to the unfortunate effects of covid-19. Live music is a huge part of the culture and music experience for fans and the band. We hope things get better soon, but till then we urge people to stay safe, at home and keep spirits high.

Future projects?

We're focusing on creating a lot more content that people can easily consume at home like a live studio session for the latest album.

In terms of a new album, we've already started writing tunes for our next album. The band has reunited after a long long time due to covid restrictions and it's been an absolute blast hitting the jam room again.

Tags
Of The Lotus & The Thunderbolt music Karan Kaul Aditya Mohanan Aviraj Kumar MIDHAVEN
Related news
News | 26 Jul 2021

Kumar Sanu recalls his paintings being displayed in school exhibition

MUMBAI: Singer Kumar Sanu has been honoured with a Doctorate by The American University of USA for his contribution to music. He has also been recognised with the Maharashtra Samman Award.

read more
News | 26 Jul 2021

Darshan Raval opens up on his monsoon song 'Jannat ve'

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval is back with a monsoon special song titled 'Jannat ve'. The singer, who has also composed the track, says it is a soothing and deeply romantic number.

read more
News | 26 Jul 2021

The fun BTS video of the Marathi song 'Vitthala Vitthala' by PBA music is out now on YouTube

MUMBAI: The song 'Vitthala Vitthala' is a romantic single released on Ekadashi by PBA Music production. Rohan Mane and Tejaswini Wagh are performing the romantic Marathi song. Ram Bawankule has given his melodious voice to this music.

read more
News | 26 Jul 2021

BIG FM ropes in Moubani Sorcar to make Kolkata's evenings magical with its new show 'Kolkata Mohito with Magic Moubani'

MUMBAI: Known to provide entertaining and timeless content for their listeners, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has announced the magical personality to host their evening show in Kolkata.

read more
News | 26 Jul 2021

Guru Randhawa debuts as an actor in a film!

MUMBAI: Endemol Shine India, today announced a new project starring popular singer songwriter Guru Randhawa.The film will mark 29-year-old Randhawa’s debut as an actor.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

News
BMG and SESAC DIGITAL licensing expand partnership for Southeast Asia and Australia/New-Zealand, Administered by Mint

MUMBAI: SESAC Digital Licensing and BMG have expanded their partnership with new digital licensinread more

News
NTIA responds to Government announcement for opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19th July

MUMBAI: NTIA Responds to Government Announcement for Opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19tread more

News
180,000 visitors reunited at EXIT Festival - the first major European festival this summer

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival went down in history as the first major festival in Europe to take place thread more

News
NTIA warn that nightclubs are at risk because of culture grant failings

MUMBAI: Nightclubs risk ‘falling at the last hurdle’ because of culture grant failingsread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
The fun BTS video of the Marathi song 'Vitthala Vitthala' by PBA music is out now on YouTube

MUMBAI: The song 'Vitthala Vitthala' is a romantic single released on Ekadashi by PBA Music production. Rohan Mane and Tejaswini Wagh are performing...read more

2
Raja Kumari wanted track 'Firestarter' to be 'fun, free-flowing'

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated rapper and singer-songwriter Raja Kumari unveiled her brand-new single titled 'Firestarter' on Friday. She says that the...read more

3
Kumar Sanu recalls his paintings being displayed in school exhibition

MUMBAI: Singer Kumar Sanu has been honoured with a Doctorate by The American University of USA for his contribution to music. He has also been...read more

4
Giorgia Andriani hops over the most trending song "Mummy Aa Gayi Kya" with a strong message to Stop Cyber Bullying

MUMBAI: Actress Giorgia Andriani has always been up to the mark on her social media with the most trending reels and her breathtaking pictures, She...read more

5
Guru Randhawa debuts as an actor in a film!

MUMBAI: Endemol Shine India, today announced a new project starring popular singer songwriter Guru Randhawa.The film will mark 29-year-old Randhawa’s...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games