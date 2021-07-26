The fun BTS video of the Marathi song 'Vitthala Vitthala' by PBA music is out now on YouTube

MUMBAI: The song 'Vitthala Vitthala' is a romantic single released on Ekadashi by PBA Music production. Rohan Mane and Tejaswini Wagh are performing the romantic Marathi song. Ram Bawankule has given his melodious voice to this music. The song is composed and written by Akshay Joshi under the banner of PBA Music and, produced and directed by Tejjas Bhaleyrao. 'Vitthala Vitthala' has garnered a huge response from the audience and people are loving this song.

Following the release of the song 'Vitthala Vitthala', PBA music has now uploaded the making of this song. Efforts have been put into getting the best results by the entire team. In the video, there's a temple dedicated to God Vitthala in a village setting. This depicts how a young boy visits a temple and encounters his soulmate there at the same time. He thanks God Vitthala for bringing them together. Behind the scenes footage shows some of the most hilarious parts of the video, their rehearsals, and makeup before they shot the video. Rohan Mane mentioned in a prior interview that his favourite part of making Vitthala Vitthala was eating gola (ice candy) and in this video, we can see the actors enjoying it.

Actor Rohan Mane and Tejaswini Wagh have made their musical debut under the banner of the PBA music song “Vitthala Vitthala”.PBA music label is all set to release another song soon, stay tuned for more updates for new refreshing songs only on PBA Youtube Channel.