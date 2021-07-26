For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  26 Jul 2021 16:32 |  By RnMTeam

Raja Kumari wanted track 'Firestarter' to be 'fun, free-flowing'

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated rapper and singer-songwriter Raja Kumari unveiled her brand-new single titled 'Firestarter' on Friday. She says that the track has a universal appeal to it.

"After the last 16 months that we spent in the pandemic, it was important for me to put out something that represented what I was going through. I just love how universal the record is and how it's for everyone," Raja Kumari told IANS.

The Indo-American music trailblazer, Raja has earned herself a plum position as a powerful female voice in the modern hip-hop landscape.

Recorded in the thick of the pandemic, "Firestarter" reinforces how Kumari has galvanised popular music by belting grandiose vocal runs of self-love, inclusivity, and gender equality.

Pivoted on the theme of renaissance and rebirth, the record combines the hip-hop heavyweight's sharp hip-hop sensibilities with her fashion aesthetics.

She said: "The song represents being reborn and rising from the ashes like a phoenix and the need to constantly reinvent yourself and not being fearful about it. This is my 25th music video and I have accepted now that it's my job to make these visual pieces of musical art."

She brings a freewheeling playfulness to "Firestarter" with her cosmopolitan edge and strikes an alluring balance between her 'desi' and global avatar.

With phrases like 'I ain't afraid I'm only living for today', and 'There is no other can't replace me cuz I'm bossy,' Kumari spits bars with her trademark forward-thinking spirit.

She said: "It's been almost two years since I've been on the set, specifically for my own independent music video, where it's about the fashion and the production. This is the first time that I didn't take the whole creation process too seriously as I wanted it to be fun and free-flowing."

The record mixes trap beats with Indian classical music, continuing Raja's mission to trailblaze a musical connection between the East and the West.

The 'Firestarter' video is directed by MTV VMA 2020 titleholder Michael Garcia. He has been credited for his work with artistes like Machine Gun Kelly, Ty Dolla $ign, Fetty Wap, and Jack Harlow.

'Firestarter' is produced by the Indian film industry's music director Aditya Dev.

The single is released via Mass Appeal India in partnership with the American record label Capitol Records.

Devraj Sanyal, MD and CEO, Universal Music Group, India and South Asia said: "At Mass Appeal India, our constant endeavour is to push the boundaries of our brand of global hip-hop and no one quite does it like Raja Kumari. Her sound, her vibe, and her words are unique and that makes her an amazing artist with massive mainstream crossover potential. It starts with 'Firestarter' now and we couldn't be more excited!"

(Source: IANS)

Tags
rapper Singer songwriter Raja Kumari Firestarter
Related news
News | 26 Jul 2021

Kumar Sanu recalls his paintings being displayed in school exhibition

MUMBAI: Singer Kumar Sanu has been honoured with a Doctorate by The American University of USA for his contribution to music. He has also been recognised with the Maharashtra Samman Award.

read more
News | 26 Jul 2021

Ankit Tiwari's song 'Ek mohabbat' is based on betrayal

MUMBAI: Singer Ankit Tiwari is all set for the release of his next single titled 'Ek mohabbat' which he has sung together with Bandana Sharma. The song written by Tanveer Gazi and composed by Jaan Nisar Lone is based on the concept of betrayal.

read more
News | 26 Jul 2021

Guru Randhawa to make acting debut with Hindi musical drama film

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Guru Randhawa is all set to make his debut as an actor. The 29-year-old, who till now has featured in music videos, will be seen in a Hindi musical drama feature film for the first time.

read more
News | 26 Jul 2021

Aastha Gill: Important to know what your audiences are liking

MUMBAI: Singer Aastha Gill has belted out several hits along with Badshah such as 'Buzz', 'Kareja kareja', 'DJ waley babu' and the latest 'Paani paani'. She has revealed as to why the rapper and her make such a hit pair among.

read more
News | 26 Jul 2021

'Jhoome' celebrates idea of diehard old-school romance: Kashmiri singer Rahi Sayed

MUMBAI: As his music video 'Jhoome' that also features actress Kanika Mann released recently, Kashmir-based singer-songwriter Rahi Sayeed says that the lyrics of the song are a reflection of his belief in old-school love and romance.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

News
BMG and SESAC DIGITAL licensing expand partnership for Southeast Asia and Australia/New-Zealand, Administered by Mint

MUMBAI: SESAC Digital Licensing and BMG have expanded their partnership with new digital licensinread more

News
NTIA responds to Government announcement for opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19th July

MUMBAI: NTIA Responds to Government Announcement for Opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19tread more

News
180,000 visitors reunited at EXIT Festival - the first major European festival this summer

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival went down in history as the first major festival in Europe to take place thread more

News
NTIA warn that nightclubs are at risk because of culture grant failings

MUMBAI: Nightclubs risk ‘falling at the last hurdle’ because of culture grant failingsread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Kumar Sanu recalls his paintings being displayed in school exhibition

MUMBAI: Singer Kumar Sanu has been honoured with a Doctorate by The American University of USA for his contribution to music. He has also been...read more

2
Raja Kumari wanted track 'Firestarter' to be 'fun, free-flowing'

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated rapper and singer-songwriter Raja Kumari unveiled her brand-new single titled 'Firestarter' on Friday. She says that the...read more

3
Giorgia Andriani hops over the most trending song "Mummy Aa Gayi Kya" with a strong message to Stop Cyber Bullying

MUMBAI: Actress Giorgia Andriani has always been up to the mark on her social media with the most trending reels and her breathtaking pictures, She...read more

4
Guru Randhawa debuts as an actor in a film!

MUMBAI: Endemol Shine India, today announced a new project starring popular singer songwriter Guru Randhawa.The film will mark 29-year-old Randhawa’s...read more

5
Darshan Raval opens up on his monsoon song 'Jannat ve'

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval is back with a monsoon special song titled 'Jannat ve'. The singer, who has also composed the track, says it is a soothing and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games