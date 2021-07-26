Kumar Sanu recalls his paintings being displayed in school exhibition

MUMBAI: Singer Kumar Sanu has been honoured with a Doctorate by The American University of USA for his contribution to music. He has also been recognised with the Maharashtra Samman Award.

Talking about the same, Sanu told IANS: "American University of USA has honoured me with the Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award. It is a Doctorate and the certificate came from the USA. The Governors of 120 countries have approved this. The award was given in Pune."

"I have also been honoured with the Maharashtra Samman Award from the Raj Bhawan. Honourable Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Ji handed over the award to me. This is a very prestigious award for me being a resident of this state. I was earlier honoured with the Maharashtra Ratna Award in 2014," added the singer.

Quizzed about his school, the singer turned nostalgic. Taking a journey down memory lane, he said: "I did my schooling from RBT Vidyapith, Sinthi (Kolkata), which is a Bengali medium school. I have loving memories of my school. I had a lot of friends. I was a very good painter and my paintings were displayed in our school exhibition. Those were beautiful days!"

The singer had also expressed his joy on Instagram on Friday.

Sanu wrote: "So honoured to receive Doctorate by the American University USA for Global Peace and contribution in Music. I've studied in Bengali medium, never imagined of getting this kind of honour from an American university! Thank you #globalpeace."

(Source: IANS)