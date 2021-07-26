Kumar Sanu recalls his paintings being displayed in school exhibition

MUMBAI: Singer Kumar Sanu has been honoured with a Doctorate by The American University of USA for his contribution to music. He has also been recognised with the Maharashtra Samman Award.
Talking about the same, Sanu told IANS: "American University of USA has honoured me with the Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award. It is a Doctorate and the certificate came from the USA. The Governors of 120 countries have approved this. The award was given in Pune."
"I have also been honoured with the Maharashtra Samman Award from the Raj Bhawan. Honourable Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Ji handed over the award to me. This is a very prestigious award for me being a resident of this state. I was earlier honoured with the Maharashtra Ratna Award in 2014," added the singer.
Quizzed about his school, the singer turned nostalgic. Taking a journey down memory lane, he said: "I did my schooling from RBT Vidyapith, Sinthi (Kolkata), which is a Bengali medium school. I have loving memories of my school. I had a lot of friends. I was a very good painter and my paintings were displayed in our school exhibition. Those were beautiful days!"
The singer had also expressed his joy on Instagram on Friday.
Sanu wrote: "So honoured to receive Doctorate by the American University USA for Global Peace and contribution in Music. I've studied in Bengali medium, never imagined of getting this kind of honour from an American university! Thank you #globalpeace."
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more
MUMBAI: SESAC Digital Licensing and BMG have expanded their partnership with new digital licensinread more
MUMBAI: NTIA Responds to Government Announcement for Opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19tread more
MUMBAI: EXIT Festival went down in history as the first major festival in Europe to take place thread more
MUMBAI: Nightclubs risk ‘falling at the last hurdle’ because of culture grant failingsread more
MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated rapper and singer-songwriter Raja Kumari unveiled her brand-new single titled 'Firestarter' on Friday. She says that the...read more
MUMBAI: Actress Giorgia Andriani has always been up to the mark on her social media with the most trending reels and her breathtaking pictures, She...read more
MUMBAI: Endemol Shine India, today announced a new project starring popular singer songwriter Guru Randhawa.The film will mark 29-year-old Randhawa’s...read more
MUMBAI: Darshan Raval is back with a monsoon special song titled 'Jannat ve'. The singer, who has also composed the track, says it is a soothing and...read more
MUMBAI: Known to provide entertaining and timeless content for their listeners, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has...read more