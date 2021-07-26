Japanese Producers Aru-2 & Kzyboost’s upcoming album ‘Hot Pants’

MUMBAI: You’re taking a dreamy late night drive down the purple and star lined streets of Shibuya. Through the speakers deep grooves and chunky drums complement the neon signs passing by in time with the swinging hi-hats as Aru-2 & Kzyboost’s new LP “Hot Pants” bounces out of the stereo.
Sometimes rich and dense, yet other times stripped back and direct, the duo’s productions make the perfect accompaniment for Kzyboost’s trademark talkboxing as they effortlessly fuse modern funk grooves with classic hip-hop & beat scene elements, not to mention a generous dose of 90s R&B sensibility.
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more
MUMBAI: SESAC Digital Licensing and BMG have expanded their partnership with new digital licensinread more
MUMBAI: NTIA Responds to Government Announcement for Opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19tread more
MUMBAI: EXIT Festival went down in history as the first major festival in Europe to take place thread more
MUMBAI: Nightclubs risk ‘falling at the last hurdle’ because of culture grant failingsread more
MUMBAI: Actress Giorgia Andriani has always been up to the mark on her social media with the most trending reels and her breathtaking pictures, She...read more
MUMBAI: Suraj Vaijnathrao Palwade, an Indian film producer and the Founder / Director of Rhythm Divine Productions. He was born in Gangakhed,...read more
MUMBAI: Standing as one of the most exciting and versatile producers on the circuit currently, Angelo del Carmen has received worldwide acclaim for...read more
MUMBAI: Rightly said, true friendship cannot be found, it has to be earned. With Friendship Day just around the corner, we are all busy planning on...read more
MUMBAI: Actor Amardeep Phogat and singer Badshah have come together for an upcoming untitled song. The actor and singer shot in Chandigarh for the...read more