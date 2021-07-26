Japanese Producers Aru-2 & Kzyboost’s upcoming album ‘Hot Pants’

MUMBAI: You’re taking a dreamy late night drive down the purple and star lined streets of Shibuya. Through the speakers deep grooves and chunky drums complement the neon signs passing by in time with the swinging hi-hats as Aru-2 & Kzyboost’s new LP “Hot Pants” bounces out of the stereo.

Sometimes rich and dense, yet other times stripped back and direct, the duo’s productions make the perfect accompaniment for Kzyboost’s trademark talkboxing as they effortlessly fuse modern funk grooves with classic hip-hop & beat scene elements, not to mention a generous dose of 90s R&B sensibility.