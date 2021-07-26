For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  26 Jul 2021 15:47 |  By RnMTeam

Guru Randhawa debuts as an actor in a film!

MUMBAI: Endemol Shine India, today announced a new project starring popular singer songwriter Guru Randhawa.The film will mark 29-year-old Randhawa’s debut as an actor.

The multitalented singer and composer has already played the role of an army officer, a Punjabi munda, romanced Nushrratt Bharuccha and danced with Nora Fatehi in his music videos such as 'Mehndi Waale Haath', 'Nach Meri Rani', 'Ishq Tera', 'High Rated Gabru', ‘Patola'' including the recently launched 'Nain Bengali' which have garnered millions of views will now star in a full-length Hindi feature.

A musical drama, the story will revolve around the tumultuous journey of a young musician from the depths of anonymity to the crests of fortune and status.

Said an excited Guru Randhawa on his debut,"I'm quite excited to explore new horizons and expand my capabilities, as an artist I've always strived to discover myself in new & creative ways. Working on this film was quite an instinctive decision and I'm blessed to have this opportunity to showcase my journey and talent. I'm grateful for Endemol Shine India to beleive in my vision as trying something new always comes with set of challenges and l'm super thrilled to put in all my hard work into it this dream project. I can't wait to take my fans on this exciting journey with me and l'm sure it will suprise them beyond bounds."

Said Abhishek Rege, CEO Endemol Shine India,“We at Endemol Shine India are pleased to collaborate with and launch the musical powerhouse that is Guru Randhawa! The joy as producers and creators is to be able to create content that has wide appeal and is unique,relatable yet entertaining for a wide demographic. Guru has a dedicated fan base who I’m sure will be very excited to see him make his acting debut.”

The film that is currently being cast will be a rollercoaster ride peppered with lyrical and foot tapping music featuring a loved much musical icon.

