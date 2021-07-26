Giorgia Andriani hops over the most trending song "Mummy Aa Gayi Kya" with a strong message to Stop Cyber Bullying

MUMBAI: Actress Giorgia Andriani has always been up to the mark on her social media with the most trending reels and her breathtaking pictures, She is very active on her Instagram and makes sure that the audience enjoys her funny and chromatic videos.

The song " Sharma Gayi Kya, Mummy Aa Gayi Kya" is really taking up a huge amount of hype in the minds of the audience and recently Giorgia Andriani decided to hop over the song and entertain her audience but she made sure that it has a special message attached to it

She recently posted a video on her Instagram where she is seen goofing along with her friend over the song while her friend is talking over a call and he hangs up the call as she enters. The actress is really looking very funny and cute at the same time with her amazing expressions and moments

Giorgia Andriani has always aimed to spread a strong message through her entertainment to all her fans. This time she captioned the video with "Stop Cyber Bullying"

Indeed cyberbullying is one of the most traumatic things that each and everyone goes through at one point of time in their lifie

On the work front, Giorgia Andriani made her debut in the south with the series “Karoline Kamakshi”. The actress Giorgia Andriani was seen with Mika Singh in his music album recreating the evergreen song “Roop Tera Mastana” which got a huge response from the audience, she will be soon starring in the film “Welcome To Bajrangpur” alongside Shreyas Talpade. Giorgia Andriani has more exciting upcoming projects that she will be announced soon.