For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  26 Jul 2021 14:25 |  By RnMTeam

Giorgia Andriani hops over the most trending song "Mummy Aa Gayi Kya" with a strong message to Stop Cyber Bullying

MUMBAI: Actress Giorgia Andriani has always been up to the mark on her social media with the most trending reels and her breathtaking pictures, She is very active on her Instagram and makes sure that the audience enjoys her funny and chromatic videos.

The song " Sharma Gayi Kya, Mummy Aa Gayi Kya" is really taking up a huge amount of hype in the minds of the audience and recently Giorgia Andriani decided to hop over the song and entertain her audience but she made sure that it has a special message attached to it

She recently posted a video on her Instagram where she is seen goofing along with her friend over the song while her friend is talking over a call and he hangs up the call as she enters. The actress is really looking very funny and cute at the same time with her amazing expressions and moments

Giorgia Andriani has always aimed to spread a strong message through her entertainment to all her fans. This time she captioned the video with "Stop Cyber Bullying"
Indeed cyberbullying is one of the most traumatic things that each and everyone goes through at one point of time in their lifie

On the work front, Giorgia Andriani made her debut in the south with the series “Karoline Kamakshi”. The actress Giorgia Andriani was seen with Mika Singh in his music album recreating the evergreen song “Roop Tera Mastana” which got a huge response from the audience, she will be soon starring in the film “Welcome To Bajrangpur” alongside Shreyas Talpade. Giorgia Andriani has more exciting upcoming projects that she will be announced soon.

Tags
Giorgia Andriani Roop Tera Mastana
Related news
News | 10 May 2021

Giorgia Andriani and Shehbaz Badesha's most awaited music video "Little Star", out now!

MUMBAI: Actress Giorgia Andriani and singer Shehbaz Badesha are finally here with their most awaited song “Little Star” which is presented by Shehnaaz Gill, the music is composed by G Skillz and sung by Shehbaz Badesha.

read more
News | 08 Sep 2020

Mika Singh, Giorgia Andriani to shoot an 'old evergreen Bollywood song'

MUMBAI: Italian origin model-actress Giorgia Andriani is collaborating with Bhangra pop star Mika Singh to remake an evergreen Bollywood number, though she is not in the mood to reveal the name of the old hit song yet.

read more
News | 23 Jan 2017

'Roop Tera Mastana' recreated on 'The Voice India'

MUMBAI: Popular singer Benny Dayal, who is seen as a coach on singing reality show ‘The Voice India Season 2’, will next be seen recreating legendary singer Kishore Kumar's famous song ‘Roop Tera Mastana’ on the show.

read more
News | 17 Oct 2016

Celebs mourn death of Bollywood music's 'unsung hero' Kersi Lord

MUMBAI: Bollywood singers and musicians have mourned the death of the Indian film industry's "unsung hero" Kersi Lord, who was not just a popular multi-instrumentalist, but also one of R.D.

read more
News | 04 Aug 2016

'The Voice India Kids' mentors pay tribute to Kishore Kumar

MUMBAI: Kishore Kumar was an inspiration to all, popular singers Neeti Mohan, Shekhar Ravjiani and Shaan have said in a tribute to the Indian cinematic legend ahead of his 87th birth anniversary which falls on Thursday.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

News
BMG and SESAC DIGITAL licensing expand partnership for Southeast Asia and Australia/New-Zealand, Administered by Mint

MUMBAI: SESAC Digital Licensing and BMG have expanded their partnership with new digital licensinread more

News
NTIA responds to Government announcement for opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19th July

MUMBAI: NTIA Responds to Government Announcement for Opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19tread more

News
180,000 visitors reunited at EXIT Festival - the first major European festival this summer

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival went down in history as the first major festival in Europe to take place thread more

News
NTIA warn that nightclubs are at risk because of culture grant failings

MUMBAI: Nightclubs risk ‘falling at the last hurdle’ because of culture grant failingsread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Acclaimed Music producer Suraj Vaijnathrao Palwade to produce a webisode with Amazon Prime

MUMBAI: Suraj Vaijnathrao Palwade, an Indian film producer and the Founder / Director of Rhythm Divine Productions. He was born in Gangakhed,...read more

2
Luis Del Carmen debuts on IAMT Red with 'We Collide' EP

MUMBAI: Standing as one of the most exciting and versatile producers on the circuit currently, Angelo del Carmen has received worldwide acclaim for...read more

3
Giorgia Andriani hops over the most trending song "Mummy Aa Gayi Kya" with a strong message to Stop Cyber Bullying

MUMBAI: Actress Giorgia Andriani has always been up to the mark on her social media with the most trending reels and her breathtaking pictures, She...read more

4
Lomotif rings in friendship day with their latest challenge #DOSTIREMIXED

MUMBAI: Rightly said, true friendship cannot be found, it has to be earned. With Friendship Day just around the corner, we are all busy planning on...read more

5
Badshah and Amardeep Phogat team up for a song

MUMBAI: Actor Amardeep Phogat and singer Badshah have come together for an upcoming untitled song. The actor and singer shot in Chandigarh for the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games