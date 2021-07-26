BIG FM ropes in Moubani Sorcar to make Kolkata's evenings magical with its new show 'Kolkata Mohito with Magic Moubani'

MUMBAI: Known to provide entertaining and timeless content for their listeners, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has announced the magical personality to host their evening show in Kolkata. They have roped in the multi-talented Moubani Sorcar as their newest RJ for the network’s Kolkata station. The new show called ‘Kolkata Mohito with Magic Moubani’, aims to liven up the evenings of Kolkatans through the RJs vibrant personality and love for the city. With her alluring appeal and vivacity, RJ Moubani will bolster the powerhouse of talents in BIG FM, who have carved a niche for themselves with their unique style and personality. The show ‘Kolkata Mohito with Magic Moubani’ will go on air from July 26th, 2021, every evening from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm, Monday to Saturday.

With ‘Life e hoye jaak ekta chhotto magic’ (let there be a little magic in life) as the driving mantra of the new show, BIG FM aims to create engaging conversations with people from all walks of life. Also known as ‘Magic Barir Meye’ (Magic House Girl), Moubani Sorcar, who’s real name is Purbita Sorcar, is the daughter of renowned magician P.C. Sorcar Jr. Through ‘Kolkata Mohito’, the celebrated actor will make people see the positivity and beauty in everyday moments and help them create their own magic from the mundane.

Making the evenings more wholesome and fun, the show will have various segments that will touch upon a host of topics. These include What’s Up Kolkata which will shed light on important conversations on topics of the day around the city’s current issues, trends & events and Ajob Duniya which will revolve around some fascinating and weird facts of the world. Her uninhibited and free-spirited nature will help people look at the brighter side of things by giving tips about adding a little magic to their life with her segment Mou Montor. The topics on the show would be everything that weaves a little magic and allure together to help make the evenings more interesting.

Speaking about the new show and its dynamic RJ, Sunil Kumaran, Product, Marketing and THWINK BIG, BIG FM said, “We are excited to have Moubani Sorcar on board as our newest RJ and for all the magic that she will bring to the station. She is a hugely celebrated artist in Kolkata with a keen talent to unearth stories and help people lighten up. She will surely lend a purpose to the overall content of the new show ‘Kolkata Mohito' and bring some fun, excitement, and laughter in these times. Our commitment in BIG FM is to always bring remarkable content that will help people stay inspired and hooked. And we are sure, this show and Moubani will be able to do just that.”

Speaking about her association with BIG FM, RJ Moubani said, “This is my first stint as a Radio Jockey and I am thrilled to be a part of the BIG FM family. Through this show, I want to help people find magic in everyday moments and add that little spark of joy to make the evenings magical for my listeners. The current times are challenging, but if we can bring about any change in the mindset and help people divert their minds towards positive information and spread some good cheer, I will consider my mission accomplished. I am looking forward to interacting with my listeners and delivering a power-packed show that will inspire, entertain and bring people together. BIG FM is a great platform to reach out to millions of people, and I could not have asked for a better opportunity.”

The promise of ‘Kolkata Mohito with Magic Moubani’ is perfectly in line with BIG FM’s philosophy of providing entertainment with a purpose. Adding to the listener engagement, the show will also feature interactions with celebrated personalities and a series of contests ensuring the listeners are hooked to the show. With a 360 degree campaign, the show is being extensively promoted across social media platforms of BIG FM and its partner platforms.

So, tune in to BIG FM’s Kolkata station, Monday - Saturday from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm to engage, interact and turn your evenings magical with RJ Moubani.