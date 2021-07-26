For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  26 Jul 2021 16:21 |  By RnMTeam

Ankit Tiwari's song 'Ek mohabbat' is based on betrayal

MUMBAI: Singer Ankit Tiwari is all set for the release of his next single titled 'Ek mohabbat' which he has sung together with Bandana Sharma.

The song written by Tanveer Gazi and composed by Jaan Nisar Lone is based on the concept of betrayal.

Directed by Adhikesh Bhargav and Nirav Purohit, the video features Akshay Kharodia, Sanaya Pithawalla and Anmol Verma.

Sharing his experience of being a part of the video, Akshay Kharodia said: "Ek mohabbat is a very interesting song. I will be seen with Sanaya Pithawalla for the first time. The song is sung by Ankit Tiwari and I must say that it sounds too good. It was fun working with the team."

"The song has been made with tremendous amount of passion. It is my first project as a producer and I'm super excited. Working with the actors Akshay, Sanaya and Anmol Verma and our fabulous singer Ankit Tiwari was magical. I feel I was lucky enough that I got a chance to collaborate with Ankit Tiwari for my first project. He is very hard working and an amazing person. Overall the experience was wonderful," said producer Akshay Bhosle.

"Ek mohabbat" is all set to release on July 30.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Singer Ankit Tiwari Ek mohabbat Bandana Sharma
Related news
News | 26 Jul 2021

Kumar Sanu recalls his paintings being displayed in school exhibition

MUMBAI: Singer Kumar Sanu has been honoured with a Doctorate by The American University of USA for his contribution to music. He has also been recognised with the Maharashtra Samman Award.

read more
News | 26 Jul 2021

Raja Kumari wanted track 'Firestarter' to be 'fun, free-flowing'

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated rapper and singer-songwriter Raja Kumari unveiled her brand-new single titled 'Firestarter' on Friday. She says that the track has a universal appeal to it.

read more
News | 26 Jul 2021

Guru Randhawa to make acting debut with Hindi musical drama film

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Guru Randhawa is all set to make his debut as an actor. The 29-year-old, who till now has featured in music videos, will be seen in a Hindi musical drama feature film for the first time.

read more
News | 26 Jul 2021

Aastha Gill: Important to know what your audiences are liking

MUMBAI: Singer Aastha Gill has belted out several hits along with Badshah such as 'Buzz', 'Kareja kareja', 'DJ waley babu' and the latest 'Paani paani'. She has revealed as to why the rapper and her make such a hit pair among.

read more
News | 26 Jul 2021

'Jhoome' celebrates idea of diehard old-school romance: Kashmiri singer Rahi Sayed

MUMBAI: As his music video 'Jhoome' that also features actress Kanika Mann released recently, Kashmir-based singer-songwriter Rahi Sayeed says that the lyrics of the song are a reflection of his belief in old-school love and romance.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

News
BMG and SESAC DIGITAL licensing expand partnership for Southeast Asia and Australia/New-Zealand, Administered by Mint

MUMBAI: SESAC Digital Licensing and BMG have expanded their partnership with new digital licensinread more

News
NTIA responds to Government announcement for opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19th July

MUMBAI: NTIA Responds to Government Announcement for Opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19tread more

News
180,000 visitors reunited at EXIT Festival - the first major European festival this summer

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival went down in history as the first major festival in Europe to take place thread more

News
NTIA warn that nightclubs are at risk because of culture grant failings

MUMBAI: Nightclubs risk ‘falling at the last hurdle’ because of culture grant failingsread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Hostel Daze Season 2' album takes one through highs and lows of college life

MUMBAI: The music album for the latest web series 'Hostel Daze Season 2', which was launched on Friday, is a mixed bag of emotions taking one through...read more

2
Guru Randhawa to make acting debut with Hindi musical drama film

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Guru Randhawa is all set to make his debut as an actor. The 29-year-old, who till now has featured in music videos, will be...read more

3
Giorgia Andriani hops over the most trending song "Mummy Aa Gayi Kya" with a strong message to Stop Cyber Bullying

MUMBAI: Actress Giorgia Andriani has always been up to the mark on her social media with the most trending reels and her breathtaking pictures, She...read more

4
Raja Kumari wanted track 'Firestarter' to be 'fun, free-flowing'

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated rapper and singer-songwriter Raja Kumari unveiled her brand-new single titled 'Firestarter' on Friday. She says that the...read more

5
Aastha Gill: Important to know what your audiences are liking

MUMBAI: Singer Aastha Gill has belted out several hits along with Badshah such as 'Buzz', 'Kareja kareja', 'DJ waley babu' and the latest 'Paani...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games