Acclaimed Music producer Suraj Vaijnathrao Palwade to produce a webisode with Amazon Prime

MUMBAI: Suraj Vaijnathrao Palwade, an Indian film producer and the Founder / Director of Rhythm Divine Productions. He was born in Gangakhed, Maharashtra, India.

The multi-faceted producer wants to be the flag bearer of new-age Indian independent Cinema with their work, producing content on worldwide platforms. He has been involved with T- Series, Zee Music, Times Music and other labels across the country. From time to time, he has produced hit tracks with the biggest music labels in the country. While currently working on a web series with Hungama and MX Player, he has come a long way. A producer cultivates a kernel of an idea into something significant, tangible and bright on screen, which Suraj does immaculately.

Companies like Eros and Amazon are working with him on various short films, web series and music videos.

Suraj is also set to produce a webisode for amazon prime, which is going to be directed by the ingenious Preet Singh Bhullar. He has directed many Music videos and short films and is aspirational with a strong creative vision to create breakthrough & new age content and films.

The Untitled project stars Sanjay Mishra, Sharad Kelkar in lead roles and is a Social-Political drama.

Comprising the sharpest, smartest and the most creative of minds across the nation, Suraj V Palwade is about to set the bar high and create a new wave in Indian cinema.