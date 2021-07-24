Shye shares dynamic new single "ITIM"

MUMBAI: Singapore-based electro-pop singer, songwriter, and producer Shye has released her newest single "ITIM" today. The song uses distortion and fuzz to perfectly convey its message – how overthinking can mess up your thoughts and create a blur. Fans can stream "ITIM" here!

"'ITIM' (I Think I Might) is about how we can drive ourselves crazy by overthinking. It embraces the sense of freedom that comes with being finally comfortable enough in our own skin to take chances and to take the wheel," explains Shye. "Although I personally LOVE distortion in general, I hadn't ventured into it much because it’s hard to control and things can get messy really fast. However, I decided to give it a shot this time and go out of my comfort zone. It was super fun!"

While "ITIM" is her second single of 2021 (following June's "not rly"), the 19 year old artist has been busy making waves all across the country – singing on Singapore's National Day Parade 2021 theme song "The Road Ahead" and being a participating artist in the new reality series Hometown Heroes, featuring musicians from all over Singapore.

Notably, Shye's first single of the year "not rly" has swept streaming platforms in Asia, landing on Spotify's coveted New Music Friday playlists across 8 countries in Asia, .ORG, Indie Shuffle, and Jasmine playlists as well as the cover spot for Spotify's Rising 65 playlist. She was also added to KKBOX's (New International Music) and Apple Music's New Music Daily playlists. Shye looks forward to the releases she has lined up for the second half for 2021!