Rising starlet Madison Paris enchants us with her stunning debut EP 'Blue Hour'

MUMBAI: Madison Paris's beautifully crafted 5 track offers guest features from the Grammy-nominated Justin Love as well as rising star Zak Messenger and is executively produced by frequent collaborator Sampl (Gashi, Ms Banks). The project includes the euphoric harmony-driven feature single 'Noughts and Crosses', Jazz infused sassy 'Magic', with previously released tracks 'Mine' and 'Notice Me' which received strong national radio support from the likes of DJ’s Target Ace and Nadia J (BBC1XTRA), Ricky Melvin & Charlie (BBC Radio 1), Leah Davis (Capital Xtra) as well as support from a host of community radio DJ’s.
Marking the hour before the sun rises or sets, 'Blue Hour' is the embodiment of change, impermanence, and the beauty found within those transitionary moments. Created during 2020 a year of massive change and uncertainty for all, Madison took the time to experiment within her craft and discovered a sound authentic to her growth.
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more
MUMBAI: SESAC Digital Licensing and BMG have expanded their partnership with new digital licensinread more
MUMBAI: NTIA Responds to Government Announcement for Opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19tread more
MUMBAI: EXIT Festival went down in history as the first major festival in Europe to take place thread more
MUMBAI: Nightclubs risk ‘falling at the last hurdle’ because of culture grant failingsread more
MUMBAI; This summer is all about our regained freedom, and that calls for a celebration. So to mark the new start of scintillating summer ahead, the...read more
MUMBAI: Acclaimed Indian singer-songwriter Jass Manak is all set to interact with his fans and perform LIVE this Friday, 23rd July on India’s leading...read more
MUMBAI: Halloween is never going to be the same again. Legendary Dj and Music composer, Dj Sheizwood releases the first ever vampire themed track,...read more
MUMBAI: Govinda’s daughter Tina Ahuja who celebrated a quaint birthday on Friday 16th July is all geared up for the launch of her next single - Lakk...read more
MUMBAI: French producer and DJ Captain Mustache has mastered his electronic music skill for many years, taking listeners to a refined and entrancing...read more