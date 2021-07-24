Rising starlet Madison Paris enchants us with her stunning debut EP 'Blue Hour'

MUMBAI: Madison Paris's beautifully crafted 5 track offers guest features from the Grammy-nominated Justin Love as well as rising star Zak Messenger and is executively produced by frequent collaborator Sampl (Gashi, Ms Banks). The project includes the euphoric harmony-driven feature single 'Noughts and Crosses', Jazz infused sassy 'Magic', with previously released tracks 'Mine' and 'Notice Me' which received strong national radio support from the likes of DJ’s Target Ace and Nadia J (BBC1XTRA), Ricky Melvin & Charlie (BBC Radio 1), Leah Davis (Capital Xtra) as well as support from a host of community radio DJ’s.

Marking the hour before the sun rises or sets, 'Blue Hour' is the embodiment of change, impermanence, and the beauty found within those transitionary moments. Created during 2020 a year of massive change and uncertainty for all, Madison took the time to experiment within her craft and discovered a sound authentic to her growth.