For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  24 Jul 2021 15:59 |  By RnMTeam

Nora En Pure 'Won't Leave Your Side' Ft. Liz Cass

MUMBAI: Following a string of globally adored instrumental creations, including ‘Aquatic’, ‘Thermal/Oblivion’ and her ‘Monsoon’ EP, Nora En Pure returns to the release front with a dreamy new vocal creation in collaboration with London-based singer Liz Cass. ‘Won’t Leave Your Side’ is out now on Enormous Tunes.

Stream/purchase: Nora En Pure ‘Won’t Leave Your Side’ Ft. Liz Cass

Tried and tested in Nora En Pure’s recent sets and radio shows, ‘Won’t Leave Your Side’ is a touching creation, which expertly pairs Liz’s emotive vocals with delicate instrumentals. Blending progressive and classical elements, the result is a captivating and timeless production that has already struck a chord with fans all over the world. Leading listeners into a soothing space, ‘Won’t Leave Your Side’ is a versatile number that will work its magic on dancefloors and radio alike.

Maintaining a steady release schedule, and reconnecting with fans on tour, Nora En Pure continues to demonstrate her indomitable work ethic. Recently announcing her partnership with non-profit organisation Beneath The Waves, alongside her nature-infused single ‘Aquatic’, Nora En Pure continues to merge her musical output with her unrelenting passion for nature. Partnering with Beatport x Microsoft Surface for their Game Changer Series, the Helvetic Nerd performed a stunning stream from the Swiss Alps in Gstaad, paired with an interview about her Purified Radio show and label. With summer shows on the horizon, and new music ready for release, Nora En Pure continues to impress with every move she makes.

Known for her melancholic sultry tones and highly emotive style of writing, Liz Cass cut her teeth on the London Jazz scene over several years and began penning songs in her teens. In 2012, she crossed over into house music and an array of releases followed on Defected, Get Physical Music and Anjunadeep. 2020 saw her meet many career milestones, receiving heavy support from Annie Mac and Danny Howard on BBC Radio 1 for releases including ‘Someone’ with Citizenn, ‘Less Ordinary’ with rising star Jansons and Hot Since 82’s lead single from his album, ‘Eye Of The Storm’. Launching her solo project, co-written and produced by Ali Love, Liz releases continue to make massive waves, as well as lead her to work with some of the scenes most in-demand producers. Follow Liz Cass on her socials below for previous & upcoming releases.

Tags
Nora En Pure Won't Leave Your Side Liz Cass
Related news
News | 25 Sep 2020

Nora En Pure Delivers Emotive Creation 'Wetlands'

MUMBAI: Keeping her fans and music lovers happy with a stream of stunning releases, Nora En Pure is back with another emotive creation, ‘Wetlands’. STREAM/PURCHASE

read more
News | 22 Aug 2020

Nora En Pure releases tropical-tinged single 'In Your Eyes'

MUMBAI: With her two-track ‘Delta/Bartok’ EP still making a massive impact on the dance music world, Nora En Pure sticks to her monthly release pledge as she introduces ‘In Your Eyes’ to Enormous Tunes.

read more
News | 20 Jul 2020

Nora En Pure releases highly-anticipated 'Delta/Bartok' EP

MUMBAI: Striking once again with a dynamic two-track EP, Nora En Pure delivers her highly-anticipated 'Delta / Bartok' EP via Enormous Tunes.

read more
News | 27 Mar 2020

Nora En Pure & Lika Morgan 'In The Air Tonight'

MUMBAI: Marking her first release of the new decade, Nora En Pure puts her imprint on Phil Collin's timeless classic, ‘In The Air Tonight’ ft. Lika Morgan – out now via Spinnin’ Records.

read more
News | 08 Jun 2017

Opening party unveiled for Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike's 'Garden Of Madness' at Ushua´a Ibiza

MUMBAI: Tomorrowland presents Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike ‘Garden Of Madness’ at the world renowned open-air beach club Ushuaïa Ibiza.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

News
BMG and SESAC DIGITAL licensing expand partnership for Southeast Asia and Australia/New-Zealand, Administered by Mint

MUMBAI: SESAC Digital Licensing and BMG have expanded their partnership with new digital licensinread more

News
NTIA responds to Government announcement for opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19th July

MUMBAI: NTIA Responds to Government Announcement for Opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19tread more

News
180,000 visitors reunited at EXIT Festival - the first major European festival this summer

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival went down in history as the first major festival in Europe to take place thread more

News
NTIA warn that nightclubs are at risk because of culture grant failings

MUMBAI: Nightclubs risk ‘falling at the last hurdle’ because of culture grant failingsread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
MozX delivers rapturous new single 'Happy Pills'

MUMBAI: London based electronic music duo, MozX - formed of producers Javier Martin and Leanne Moser - have delivered a stream of standout music...read more

2
Marcus Layton remixes Switch Disco hit 'Everything'

MUMBAI: Berlin-based artist Marcus Layton has dropped a remix of the new Switch Disco hit ‘Everything’, out 23rd June. Pitched up and positively...read more

3
Luis Del Carmen debuts on IAMT Red with 'We Collide' EP

MUMBAI: Standing as one of the most exciting and versatile producers on the circuit currently, Angelo del Carmen has received worldwide acclaim for...read more

4
Lomotif rings in friendship day with their latest challenge #DOSTIREMIXED

MUMBAI: Rightly said, true friendship cannot be found, it has to be earned. With Friendship Day just around the corner, we are all busy planning on...read more

5
Little Galaxies Releases Reflective Anthem "Waking Sea"

MUMBAI: Versatile psych-rock band, Little Galaxies, makes a grand return with “Waking Sea,” declaring triumph following a turbulent journey. After a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games