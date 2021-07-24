MUMBAI: Following a string of globally adored instrumental creations, including ‘Aquatic’, ‘Thermal/Oblivion’ and her ‘Monsoon’ EP, Nora En Pure returns to the release front with a dreamy new vocal creation in collaboration with London-based singer Liz Cass. ‘Won’t Leave Your Side’ is out now on Enormous Tunes.

Stream/purchase: Nora En Pure ‘Won’t Leave Your Side’ Ft. Liz Cass

Tried and tested in Nora En Pure’s recent sets and radio shows, ‘Won’t Leave Your Side’ is a touching creation, which expertly pairs Liz’s emotive vocals with delicate instrumentals. Blending progressive and classical elements, the result is a captivating and timeless production that has already struck a chord with fans all over the world. Leading listeners into a soothing space, ‘Won’t Leave Your Side’ is a versatile number that will work its magic on dancefloors and radio alike.

Maintaining a steady release schedule, and reconnecting with fans on tour, Nora En Pure continues to demonstrate her indomitable work ethic. Recently announcing her partnership with non-profit organisation Beneath The Waves, alongside her nature-infused single ‘Aquatic’, Nora En Pure continues to merge her musical output with her unrelenting passion for nature. Partnering with Beatport x Microsoft Surface for their Game Changer Series, the Helvetic Nerd performed a stunning stream from the Swiss Alps in Gstaad, paired with an interview about her Purified Radio show and label. With summer shows on the horizon, and new music ready for release, Nora En Pure continues to impress with every move she makes.

Known for her melancholic sultry tones and highly emotive style of writing, Liz Cass cut her teeth on the London Jazz scene over several years and began penning songs in her teens. In 2012, she crossed over into house music and an array of releases followed on Defected, Get Physical Music and Anjunadeep. 2020 saw her meet many career milestones, receiving heavy support from Annie Mac and Danny Howard on BBC Radio 1 for releases including ‘Someone’ with Citizenn, ‘Less Ordinary’ with rising star Jansons and Hot Since 82’s lead single from his album, ‘Eye Of The Storm’. Launching her solo project, co-written and produced by Ali Love, Liz releases continue to make massive waves, as well as lead her to work with some of the scenes most in-demand producers. Follow Liz Cass on her socials below for previous & upcoming releases.