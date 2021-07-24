MozX delivers rapturous new single 'Happy Pills'

MUMBAI: London based electronic music duo, MozX - formed of producers Javier Martin and Leanne Moser - have delivered a stream of standout music since their inception in 2019, including a collaboration with Mr. Bill on his ‘Half Time’ EP. Dedicating themselves to creating vocal-centric, feisty dance floor dubstep and electro house tracks, the eclectic outfit return to the forefront of the release radar with another rapturous offering in the form of “Happy Pills” - Out now across all streaming platforms via No Tomorrow Recordings.

STREAM/BUY: MOZX “HAPPY PILLS”

“Happy Pills” is a fun melodic dubstep track, showcasing the duo’s signature blend of video game-inspired sounds and a captivating vocal performance. Courageously bringing social criticism to bass music, the duo deliver an important message driven by endless energy and free expression that will hype up any crowd. The track opens with Leanne’s hypnotic vocals, floating over colorful chords that provide an ironic setting to the controversial topic of narcotics, as well as a build of excitement towards the drop. The drop features a unique call and response between bright synths and glitchy bass sound design with lush vocal chop fills, subsequently swelling into a hard-hitting dubstep second drop that champions a unique swing twist.

Proving that their artistry extends far beyond that of production alone, the tastemaker pair are responsible for creating their own music videos, artwork and visuals; often characterising their sonic narratives through the perspective of glitch art. Heavily inspired by old school video games such as Metal Slug, Bomberman, Street Fighter, Donkey Kong and Space Invaders, the multifaceted duo have created another mesmeric lyric video accompaniment for their latest single.