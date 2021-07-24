For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  24 Jul 2021

Marcus Layton remixes Switch Disco hit 'Everything'

MUMBAI: Berlin-based artist Marcus Layton has dropped a remix of the new Switch Disco hit ‘Everything’, out 23rd June.

Pitched up and positively fizzing with dancefloor energy, the new remix of ‘Everything’ sees Marcus deliver an anthemic big room edit. Released last month, the smash original has already amassed more than 750,000 Spotify streams and featured on the opening episode of the new series of Love Island.

Switch Disco are one of the world’s biggest ‘mash up’ DJ’s and have had their mash ups supported by Radio 1 and DJ’s Scott Mills and Chris Stark, Capital FM, Kiss FM, AJ Tracey, Manchester City FC, Chelsea FC, Formula 1’s McLaren and some of the largest DJ record pools in the world. They are Zante's top DJ duo and came from the same scene with Joel Corry and Nathan Dawe. With more than 35 combined years of experience under their belt, their commitment to delivering originality in composition via their bootlegs and remixes has cemented them as respected commercial club DJs, giving them the privilege of playing at some of the UK’s greatest clubs and venues as well as their summer residencies in Zante, their other home.

Marcus Layton is a multi-talented, million-streamed music artist based in Berlin. The producer, songwriter, remixer and DJ is well known for his unique style of dance music and has acclaimed tracks like ‘Cold In California’, ‘Color’, ‘Love You Right’, ‘For You’, ‘You Got Me’ and ‘Wrap Me In Plastic’ under his belt.

The Marcus Layton remix of ‘Everything’ sees the track’s dancefloor credentials cranked up even further.

