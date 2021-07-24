Luis Del Carmen debuts on IAMT Red with 'We Collide' EP

MUMBAI: Standing as one of the most exciting and versatile producers on the circuit currently, Angelo del Carmen has received worldwide acclaim for his tenacious production output under his Trance-influenced Parnassvs moniker. Fostering a naturally darker and more underground sound palette, Angelo presents his Luis del Carmen alias, joining the Techno realm with a brand new 2-tracker for Spartaque’s esteemed IAMT Red imprint. Representing his debut EP contribution to the authoritative Techno house, the “We Collide” EP is out now across all streaming platforms.
PURCHASE/STREAM: “WE COLLIDE” [IAMT]
“Dark Muse” kicks off the EP with a sizzling beat; the instant pulse raiser is a complex, fiery production. The hard hitting offering features a driving, propulsive beat paired with an infectious dark energy and haunting vocals. “We Collide'' follows with the same intensity, opening with a destructive rolling bassline, the energy is rife from the first beat. Nurturing a slow build with a relentless pounding beat, the hypnotic cut is an ominous masterpiece. An underground intoxicating flair is maintained throughout, paired alongside trance-inspired chopped vocal cuts, to produce an addictive rave-ready tune. The uncompromising track does not let up for its six minute run time, leaving listeners yearning for more from the burgeoning producer.
