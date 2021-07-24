Little Galaxies Releases Reflective Anthem "Waking Sea"

MUMBAI: Versatile psych-rock band, Little Galaxies, makes a grand return with “Waking Sea,” declaring triumph following a turbulent journey. After a brief hiatus, Little Galaxies has returned to the light to shine upon their fanbase with the latest track from their upcoming album, One with the Waking Sea. “Waking Sea” is now available to download and stream on digital platforms worldwide.

With an irresistible guitar groove and an alluring tenor lead vocal that aligns perfectly with the instrumental, “Waking Sea'' explores a variety of sonic textures that fit the song’s theme. Co-written by Jeanna Fournier (lead singer) and Amir Eshraghi (guitarist) as part of Fournier’s healing journey from a life-altering car crash, the song details her awakening and overcoming of such events with the oceanic metaphor of “being one with the waking sea.” “‘Waking Sea’ is a song about finding peace in the wreckage,” Fournier says. “It was inspired by a car accident and my awakening in the years to follow as I healed from injuries and learned to accept my fate by surrendering to the pain to heal and transcend from it.” This song is an outlet for listeners to reflect on how they have grown out of a tempestuous period in their lives into the people they are today. To add a symphonic element to parts of the songs, Little Galaxies brought in Ken Oak on cello and Phoebe Silva on violin. The single was co-produced and recorded by Sejo Navajas at 4th Street Recording Studio in Santa Monica, mixed by Andreas Sandnes, and mastered by Evren Goknar at Capitol Studios.

Formed in Venice Beach, California, Little Galaxies was founded by Jeanna Fournier and Amir Eshraghi, who recruited Andreas Sandnes on bass and Lucas Crouch on drums. The ensemble experiments with their own unique sonic dreamscape, drawing influences from psychedelic rock, dream pop, and folk. The band started gaining recognition in 2013 after the release of their debut album, Patterns.What followed was a myriad of festivals spanning the West Coast and well-deserved recognition from eminent blogs including Earmilk, Buzzbands LA, OC Weekly, and The Bay Bridged along with receiving the title of "Emerging Los Angeles Artist of the Year" from The Deli Magazine and "Best Music Video" and "Best Feel Good Video" awards for their single "Tonight” from Radio KSCR.

“During the pandemic, I realized that so many of us are dealing with chronic health conditions, and now is a more important time than ever to nurture ourselves, look for happiness in the trenches, and roll with the ebb and flow of our existence,” says Fournier. Life constantly throws unexpected events at us, but Little Galaxies reminds us to make peace and shows us how to become one with the waking sea through this uptempo vibey rock track. Download and stream “Waking Sea,” and stay tuned for an accompanying music video, set for release in late July. The album, One with the Waking Sea, will be released on Coconut Spaceship Records this fall. To keep up to date with Little Galaxies’ musical journey, follow their Instagram @littlegalaxies or visit LittleGalaxiesBand.com.