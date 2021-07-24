For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  24 Jul 2021 16:50 |  By RnMTeam

Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike are bringing a feel-good summer 'Feel your Love' featuring Timmy Trumpet and Edward Maya

MUMBAI; This summer is all about our regained freedom, and that calls for a celebration. So to mark the new start of scintillating summer ahead, the world's No.1 DJ duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike have decided to join forces with famed electronic stars Timmy Trumpet and Edward Maya. To bring fans a unique feel-good moment this summer with the release of 'Feel Your Love' on Sony Music.

Available from today via Spotify, Apple Music and all other streaming services, 'Feel Your Love' samples a 90's Ibiza classic with its distinctive saxophone melody. The collective of artists contribute layers of composition to the final cut of 'Feel Your Love' to create a unique, sweltering summertime anthem primed for the heat of the dancefloor.

Electronic music lovers and fans know the monolithic duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike as ambassadors of the worldwide phenomenon Tomorrowland. From becoming the first-ever DJ duo to win the World #1 DJ's crown at the prestigious Top 100 DJs Poll in 2015, the twosome reclaimed the throne again in 2019 and have managed to stay inside the Top 2 for seven consecutive years. During this time, they have produced some of the most significant electronic records and worked with Ne-Yo, Hans Zimmer, Diplo, Natti Natasha, David Guetta and Wiz Khalifa.

The award-winning, multi-platinum selling artist, Timmy Trumpet, is one of the most prolific performers in the Top 100 DJ Poll. With his multi-platinum single 'Freaks', he has reigned in over half a billion streams. Combine that with Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike's sound, and the talent of Romanian global star Edward Maya who soared to international fame with his hit single 'Stereo Love', which has close to 1 billion plays and was a No.1 single in numerous countries worldwide. Then 'Feel Your Love' is a one-of-a-kind collaboration that is sure to be one of this summer's biggest anthems.

Discussing the song Dimitri & Mike said, "This past year and a half has been a long and difficult road for all of us, but we are excited for the return of live events in a safe and controlled environment. We're looking forward to sharing many more moments on the dancefloor."

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Timmy Trumpet x Edward Maya 'Feel Your Love' is out now on Sony Music.

