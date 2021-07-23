Presented by Eros Now Music & composed by Giri G!, Jab se Dekha is Adhyayan Summan’s next single starring the fresh face of Bollywood - Mallaikaa Chheda

MUMBAI: After his big hit with “Peg Daariya”, this monsoon, Adhayayan Summan promises to keep you entertained and give you a reason to reminisce the feeling of love at first sight with his latest single - Jab Se Dekha. This catchy track is written by Ronit Vinta and composed by Giri G. The teaser gives a glimpse into the undeniable chemistry between Adhyayan & Mallaikaa as they navigate through the intricacies of love at first sight. Presented by Eros Now Music, Jab Se Dekha will release on 28th July 2021 and will be presented across all streaming platforms including YouTube, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, JoiSaavn and more.
The teaser is just a sneak peek into what’s in store for the audiences - a song that one won’t stop grooving to!
Talking about his new single, Adhyayan Suman said, "As a child, I always knew acting was my calling, but it's only when I grew up that I realised music holds such a special place in my heart. Pursuing music has been life-changing. I wanted to bring the best of music to my listeners. After the love I received for aaya na tu 2.0, soniyo 2.0, Pegg Daariya, rang jaaye, my next single is one step closer to that vision. Jab se Dekha is more than just a song for me, it’s a passion project as every time I listen to it, I go down memory lane and think about my love at first sight experience, I am very excited to present this song to my audience and for them to have their 'Déjà-vu moment"
