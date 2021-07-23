In one of the World's fastest ever NFT sales, Sunburn sold 6 NFTs (Non Fungible Tokens) on the WazirX NFT marketplace

MUMBAI: The pilot sale on Friday, 23 July 2021 saw Asia’s biggest EDM festival, Sunburn bid 10 exclusive NFTs, of which 2 NFTs were sold in less than 20 seconds and 4 NFTs in less than 1 minute. This has set a brand new record in the NFT music domain!

While the ongoing pandemic has led to a standstill in the live music industry, the introduction of the NFT Marketplace in India has offered Sunburn a channel to sell digital artwork & maintain engagement with Sunburn fans.

Bringing the music community together with Sunburn’s memorabilia, the WazirX NFT Marketplace sold some remarkable photos and gifs of the concerts viz. the glorious fireworks at the magnificent Main Stage - Circo Magnifico, for 100 WRX (94.39USD). The SunCanvas- an abstract art of the Sunburn emblem imagined as a colourful painting on a canvas was sold for a whooping 500 WRX (469.50 USD).