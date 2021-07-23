Motivating the youth music director and composer Shamir Tandon says "There is no immense need for a record label or a brand to back artists up."

MUMBAI: Shamir Tandon emphasizes the importance of innovating and thinking ahead of time to be able to stand out. The man who has been wearing multiple hats shares his experiences for the youth that has been into two minds about music.

From a corporate head honcho to a music director and from a composer to a curator, Shamir Tandon has always believed in innovation strongly. In a conversation, he also shared that the learnings studied in the business management space was more felt in real life through experiences, especially when he encountered a situation with Asha Bhosle Ji, decades ago. He shared the experience where Asha Ji had to sing a song, while she was in the ­US. At first, she was quite hesitant, but then she took a firm stand and decided to get into the studio and do the dynamics individually and independently. This was a phenomenon over a decade ago that was very new. At that moment he realized it is always important to take a step and think ahead of time.

With the same zeal, he has been motivating the youth on various aspects of life. It’s commendable to notice that a person who comes out of a simple middle-class family, with no music background or Bollywood connects makes it to international recognitions and also wins international awards, and represents India on global platforms. He truly believes that music has no boundaries, no limitations and so it should also not have apprehensions. Today the industry has been going through thick and thin due to the current situation but in times to come it’s going to roll just like before, just like nothing ever happened at all.

Speaking about motivating the youth, Shamir Tandon shares, “These are some difficult times and it is testing each one of us. The good part is that we today have so many streaming platforms and digital platforms that we can curate music and showcase our talent. There is no immense need for a record label or a brand to back artists up. For the youth today it is advised to stay calm, practice your skillset, get motivated, identify their hidden talent. When the door opens to opportunities, their zeal, enthusiasm, and skill will get them to where you want to be”.