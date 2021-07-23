For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  23 Jul 2021 12:49 |  By RnMTeam

Jass Manak is all set to charm his fans on TakaTak Manch this Friday

MUMBAI: Acclaimed Indian singer-songwriter Jass Manak is all set to interact with his fans and perform LIVE this Friday, 23rd July on India’s leading short video app - MX TakaTak. Their recently introduced initiative - TakaTak Manch celebrates musical brilliance every week of the year with the Star Manch on Fridays, and aims to inspire upcoming musicians with a chance to perform on the Discovery Manch every Wednesday. This week, Jass Manak - known for his songs such as Prada, Suit Punjabi, Lehanga, Viah and Boss to name a few, will take the TakaTak Manch by storm in an interactive session that will see him asking users for their favourite songs and playing those, as well as talking to select fans via a 4 way video call, real time during the live. This unique performance will begin at 8.30pm and you couldn't ask for a better segue into your weekend!

Commenting on the collaboration, Jass said, “As an outsider without any ties in the industry, I began my journey as a music creator and I am grateful every day to have achieved this success and there's still a long way to go. And, it is for this reason that I understand and appreciate the importance of a platform to freely express artistic talent. I’m happy to see MX TakaTak giving the country’s youth an opportunity to bring alive their passion and perform for large audiences. I am looking forward to performing this Friday on the TakaTak Manch which is a fantastic initiative that brings alive the spirit of music and allows me to engage and talk to my fans.”

TakaTak Manch is a virtual stage that will host 104 musicians over 52 weeks. This week saw MC Altaf regale audiences with his act on the Discovery Manch while Jass Manak will take the stage this Friday on the Star Manch. The initiative started with powerhouse siblings Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar last week.

Want to join in and witness the magic of Jass Manak? Tune into TakaTak Manch at 8:30 PM this Friday to catch the musical genius LIVE.

Download the MX TakaTak app today: https://bit.ly/MXTakaTakApp

