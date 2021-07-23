For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  23 Jul 2021 15:18

Jaqeen, A New Age Heartbreak Ballad by Talwiinder & Rish Out Now

MUMBAI: Every now and then, we come across a song that instantly connects with our soul and becomes a part of our journey. Sony Music India’s Jaqeen by Talwiinder & Rish is a passionate heartbreak ballad that promises to become an instant favourite amongst the youth.

Dark, melancholic and intimate, the song is a sombre expression of the protagonist as he realises that the love of his life has betrayed him. Singer Rish, known for his boy next-door looks and soulful voice collaborates with US based, Punjabi singer Talwiinder whose deep vocals carry the R&B melody over hip hop beats. The music video reflects the mood of the song and a contemporary, performance art set updepicts the two-faced love and the pain that follows.

Speaking about his latest song, Rish said, “Heart break songs can be memorable and help people tide through difficult times. Going through heartbreak in the midst of a pandemic can be lonely. Jaqeen is a new age sound with lyrics that are poignant yet comforting. It has been a great experience collaborating with Talwiinder on the track and we hope listener’s vibe with our song.”

When asked about his experience, TalwIiinder said, “I am thrilled to present Jaqeen to the world. It’s been good fun working with Rish and Moit and we hope the track will soothe many a broken heart and be the balm that can help them overcome tough love. The concept behind the song and music video will captivate viewers and encourage them to let go of their inhibitions and say what they’ve been wanting to.”

Lyricist & singer Talwiinder, is known for his song Gaah and Dil Te Dimag, has made his mark in the Punjabi music industry with his lilting voice and soulful lyrics. Currently residing in the United States of America, he is definitely an emerging Indie artist to watch out for. Another talent to look out for in this song is Rish, the co-writer and singer of the song. A multi-faceted singer and lyricist, Rish has his heart into writing, composing, and performing catchy and hummable love songs. He has given chartbusters like Kehendi Si, My Lady, and Khushnaseeb previously.

The song is now available on all streaming platforms. Stream here: https://SMI.lnk.to/Jaqeen

